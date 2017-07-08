News By Tag
Inside the Garvin family renovation by Marlaina Teich
Take a look into the new Marlaina Teich Design's home renovation project!
The Garvin family was looking for an interior designer with large scale experience and they found Marlaina Teich Designs from Long Island.
Marlaina Teich's new project considers the Garvin family lifestyle to design the home. A family with two young children and an active lifestyle were two factors that Marlaina considered to get inspiration. Sandy neutrals and ocean blues were specified to create a calm environment, perfect for a home.
Furniture, floor, and cabinetry were selected and designed taking the client's needs and wishes into account.
Marlaina enjoys working closely with the Garvin's to create a "Home Sweet Home". The Garvin family said: "We absolutely loved working with Marlaina. She took all our ideas and made them better. She is a complete professional and the process was smooth – and FUN! – from start to finish."
Marlaina Teich is one of the premier interior designers in Long Island and will be on "George to the Rescue", a home renovation show starting in September.
Contact Marlaina Teich Design and visit her website http://mtdny.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 08, 2017