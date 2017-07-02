News By Tag
From Crisis To Quest by Real Girls F.A.R.T
Real Girls F.A.R.T. (Fearless. Authentic. Rescuer. Trailblazer.) is an organization that focuses on helping women of all ages overcome mental health diagnosis such as anxiety disorder, depression, perfectionism, and so on.
In the beginning of my crisis, I really didn't see an end. I didn't think I'd ever recover. I was in quick sand and every day I was going deeper very quickly. Many people who have reached out to me want to know how to escape, deal with, and defeat the gaping dark hole of anxiety and depression.
First, you MUST acknowledge you are a mess, your life is a mess and you need help. There's absolutely NO SHAME in that. No one is perfect or has it all together. Second, if you believe in prayer…PRAY without stopping no matter how crazy you feel. Next, change your atmosphere. The type of television you watch , music you listen too, and people you converse with–CHANGE IT ALL!
You can my previous posts on my struggle with anxiety disorder (if you haven't you should) pretty helpful stuff when you are in the thick of things. There are over 20 articles published on: http://realgirlsfart.com/
Going through this journey can be lonely and I'm sure the last thing many of us would want to do is cut certain relationships off, but if you have too, do it. Fill your inner circle with people who really love you and want what's best for you; people you enjoy being around. Don't be a martyr or masochist. It's unnecessary. Certain friendships may be easy, but it gets dicey when you have to start cutting off family. Sometimes parents, siblings, in-laws, etc. can't be there because they don't have the capacity. I get it…TRUST ME. Do what must be done for your health and happiness. Fourth, put yourself out there. Community is going to be key for support. Talk to your friends who are trustworthy. Next, get a referral to a psychologist from your family doctor.
You'd be surprised how many things that have happened that we hold on too, never deal with, and completely sweep under the rug. Problem with that is the rug gets really high. Someone trained in talk therapy can really help you untangle your thoughts and know the right questions to ask you. Lastly, If all else has not worked the way you've needed it to, talk your doctor about a prescription. This is always the LAST RESORT. Medication should be reserved for physical manifestations of anxiety and depression.
However, if you must take something, please do. There's nothing helpful about suffering unnecessarily. There is hope and no one has to stay in a crisis forever. Truth be told, more people should probably be treated with therapy and medication than not. So you wouldn't be the first and you certainly wouldn't be the last. It's no different from a diabetic needing insulin or a person needing glasses.
The key is seeing your situation for what it is and not what you want it to be. We have an opportunity to change our crisis into a quest-ful pursuit of peace, love, and happiness; an invitation to transform. Remember, every person is different, every situation is different, and one must approach their quest wholistically. What that process looks like depends on the individual.
Real Girls F.A.R.T is an organization that strives to empower and support women. We are here to help foster healthy relationships between males and females and create an environment that continues to push us all forward. Learn more here http://realgirlsfart.com/
