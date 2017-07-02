Import Watch Outlet launches its ecommerce store in the nick of time!

News By Tag
ImportWatchOutlet.com has curated an outstanding collection of luxury mens timepieces from all over the globe, made available to the general public within the next 30 days. The company prides itself on bringing luxury timepieces within anyones reach.
Houston, Texas – July, 2017
ImportWatchOutlet.com has curated an outstanding collection of luxury mens timepieces from all over the globe, made available to the general public within the next 30 days. The company prides itself on bringing luxury timepieces and accessories within reach of anyone. The days of spending tens-of-thousands of dollars on expensive watches are now gone, thanks to the expanded network of vendors and distribution partners brought to you by Import Watch Outlet.
"We are thrilled to partner with all of our established global vendors to bring world of beautiful luxury timepieces to anyone and everyone. Accessibility and value are the two major focuses of the store. Spending thousands of dollars on automatic, self winding timepieces is no longer needed thanks to the reach of our global supply chain. Inspired by cities all over the world, our collection is curated by hand, reviewing the details and unique features of each watch before they are added to our collection."
Import Watch Outlet will carry multiple styles, and varieties of wristwatches such as dress and luxury timepieces, rugged field and military styled watches, aviator and racing chronograph watches, as well as timepieces with beautiful detailed skeleton movements that feature museum exhibition case backs. Additionally we will have affordable fun, casual, and whimsical watches available to purchase through our store.
Import Watch Outlet primarily markets and sells to the US, but thanks to global shipping accessibility, their customers can really come from anywhere. Additionally, Import Watch Outlet never charges for shipping. The company revealed that they have already integrated their inventory management and order handling software into their website building a robust ecommerce and sales functionality. While additional inventory will be added to their collection weekly, the store is launching with a core collection of over 50+ products including watches and other various accessories such as watch cases, watch winders and fashion-forward mens cuff-links made from automatic watch movements. To celebrate the launch of their site, the company is running a summer sale with deep discounts, some of which are over 75% off!
"We are delighted with the partnerships we have developed with our vendors and look forward to introducing their products to our customers as we launch our ecommerce store. There is a synergy between our vendors that we feel will result in a profitable relationship for all involved. We have already integrated their order fufilment and shipping tools into our website and will begin accepting orders directly as of August 2017, if not earlier."
To learn about Import Watch Outlet, contact the company directly at, hello@importwatchoutlet.com, or visit the website directly at www.importwatchoutlet.com.
