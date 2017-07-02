Spectra Music Group Recording Artist The Stoles To Release Their New Single "Evelyn" July 21, 2017

Dublin based alternative rock band The Stoles are releasing their new single "Evelyn" on Friday July 21, 2107. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!

The Stoles "Evelyn"

Contact

Spectra Music Group

info@spectramusicgroup.com Spectra Music Group

End

-- Irish alternative rock band The Stoles are releasing their new Spectra Music Group single "Evelyn" on Friday July 21st, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!The Stoles are a Dublin based alternative band consisting of three members:Antonio: Vocals/BassAndrea: Guitar/VocalsCiaran: Drums/VocalsHaving spent the summer of 2015 playing at some of Ireland's best indie music festivals, such as Le Cheile and Scrobarnach, The Stoles launched straight into writing and creating their debut album. The process of writing an album had the band exploring and honing their sound more than ever before.Recording and production of the band's debut album – titled "Age Of Deception", was completed in the latter part of 2016, and "Evelyn" is the new single off the soon to be released album.Check out the new music video for the single "Evelyn" by The Stoles here:https://youtu.be/nBoYUZ2dzSgPre-Order your copy of "Evelyn" by The Stoles on iTunes today:Call and request "Evelyn" by The Stoles at your favorite radio station today!Follow The Stoles on Twitter @thestolesThe official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.comFollow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicIncFor interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com