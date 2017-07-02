 
Spectra Music Group Recording Artist The Stoles To Release Their New Single "Evelyn" July 21, 2017

Dublin based alternative rock band The Stoles are releasing their new single "Evelyn" on Friday July 21, 2107. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!
 
 
The Stoles "Evelyn"
The Stoles "Evelyn"
NEW YORK - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Irish alternative rock band The Stoles are releasing their new Spectra Music Group single "Evelyn" on Friday July 21st, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!

The Stoles are a Dublin based alternative band consisting of three members:

Antonio: Vocals/Bass

Andrea: Guitar/Vocals

Ciaran: Drums/Vocals

Having spent the summer of 2015 playing at some of Ireland's best indie music festivals, such as Le Cheile and Scrobarnach, The Stoles launched straight into writing and creating their debut album. The process of writing an album had the band exploring and honing their sound more than ever before.

Recording and production of the band's debut album – titled "Age Of Deception", was completed in the latter part of 2016, and "Evelyn" is the new single off the soon to be released album.

Check out the new music video for the single "Evelyn" by The Stoles here:

https://youtu.be/nBoYUZ2dzSg



Pre-Order your copy of "Evelyn" by The Stoles on iTunes today:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/evelyn-single/id1248501089

Call and request "Evelyn" by The Stoles at your favorite radio station today!

Follow The Stoles on Twitter @thestoles

The official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com

Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
Source:
Email:***@spectramusicgroup.com
Tags:The Stoles, Evelyn, Spectra Music Group
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
