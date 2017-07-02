US Army Armored Division Coins Released In Honor Of Their Birthdays

VSWA343C-US-Army-3rd-Armor-Division-Coin-Site
PORTLAND, Ore.
- July 8, 2017
-- Old Ironsides, Hell On Wheels and Spearhead honored with brand new coins prior to their July 15th
Birthday at Vision-Strike-
wear.Com.
"The creation of three Army Armor Division coins was one of the most fun but also important set of challenge coins to design and craft. When we first discussed the 1st
, 2nd
and 3rd
Armored Divisions and their upcoming birthday of July 15th
we wanted to produce the kind of design that the Soldiers of these amazing divisions would want to experience."
States Frost Call, lead designer and artist for Vision-Strike-
Wear.Com. The challenge coins created by Vision-Strike-
Wear.Com have become some of the most highly sought after military coins in the industry for very simple reasons: they are originally designed, drawing from historic and heritage related areas of the US Military, timely, and spare no expense in having the kind of detail needed to go above and beyond the layperson coins and 2 dimensional flat coins so many other companies produce because they are interested in the bottom line more so than the quality and detail the men and women of the US Army deserve.
July 15th
marks the birthday of the United States Army 1st
, 2nd
and 3rd
Armored Divisions and is something that should be recognized considering just alone their roles in delivering freedom across the globe.
"I have been looking for that US Army challenge coin design for years and finally found it" is one of the many statements received by customer service and the owners of Vision-Strike-
wear.Com. Let's face it that style and originality seems to have lost its place some time ago when the best one could find for years was a shirt or coin that had a simple message but lacked any originality. It didn't have to be that way and it certainly does not now which is why Vision-Strike-
Wear.com decided nearly 9 years ago to begin working on a unique and fresh look at military designs.
"We tried a lot of looks, styles and went on a lot of tangents and directions" states Todd Gilbert, one of the partners at Vision-Strike-
Wear.Com. "We achieved success only through working directly with active US military and our US Veterans. They knew what they wanted and we just needed to work with them to get it on paper". Eight years later and over 1500 designs completed (growing at a rate of 3-4 a day) the partners, staff and artists of VSW are ever working to develop the newest in eye catching military art for these same amazing people.
