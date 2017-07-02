Top 10 SAP BusinessObjects Interview Questions and Answers

Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI

Contact

Hub4tech

+91 90691 39140

info@hub4tech.com Hub4tech+91 90691 39140

End

-- Welcome to the best collection of SAP BusinessObjects Interview Questions with standard Answers. Based on our expert's years of experience in BusinessObjects reporting tool, we have hand-picked these questions and provided to-the-point answers to each one of them so as to help you prepare better for BusinessObjects job interviews.Always keep in the mind that, only academic knowledge is not enough to crack an interview. Employers expects from the candidate to have practical knowledge and hands-on experience as well. This BusinessObjects Interview Questions designed by industry expert will help you to gain practical knowledge in SAP BusinessObjects Tools.1. Explain the concepts and capabilities of Business Object.Answer: A business object can be used to represent entities of the business that are supported in the design. A business object can accommodate data and the behavior of the business associated with the entity. A business object can be any entity of the development environment or a real person, place or process. Business objects are most commonly used and can be used in businesses with volatile needs.2. Define Business objects.Answer:Business object can be considered as integrated analysis, reporting and query for the purpose of finding solution to some business professionals that can be helpful for them to retrieve data from the corporate databases in a direct manner from the desktop. This retrieved information can be presented and analyzed within a document that of business objects. Business objects can be helpful as an OLAP tool by the high level management as a major part of Decision Support Systems.3. What are the various Business Objects products?Answer:Business Objects products include supervisor, designer, user module, broadcast agent, info view, and business objects software development kit, along with others.4. What is BOMain.Key?Answer:A BOMain.key file contains all relevant information about the repository. It contains the address of the repository security domain. The file is sotred in the LOCData folder.5. What is a secured connection?Answer:Secured connection is a kind of connection that can be helpful in overcoming the various limitations associated with the former connections. The rights related with this kind of connection can be set over documents as well as objects. Universes can be brought inside central repository only by making use of secured connection. The parameters regarding these connection care usually saved inside CMS.6. What are the differences between Personal, Shared, and Secured connections?Answer:Personal connections are created by a single user and cannot be used by others. It can only be used on the computer that created it. Whereas, shared connections can be used by others through a shared server. Unfortunately, rights and securities on objects cannot be set in a shared connection, nor can a universe be exported to a repository. Finally, secured connections overcomes the limitations that a shared connection has. Rights can be set on objects and documents, but universes can only be exported to the central repository through a secured connection. This is the safest form of connection to protect data.7. What is broad cast agent?Answer:A broadcast agent allows automation of emails to be distributed. It allows reports to be sent to different business objects. It also users to choose the report format and send via SMS, fax, pagers etc. broadcast agents allows the flexibility to the users to receive reports periodically or not. They help to manage and schedule the documents.8. What are the advantages of Business Objects over other Decision Support Systems?Answer:Some of the benefits of using Business Objects, as opposed to DSS, are that there is a graphical interface, customized dashboards with application foundation and Business Objects SDK, drag and drop, familiar business terms, powerful reports in less time, and that it is user friendly.9. What is Object qualification?Answer:Object qualification is an attribute of an object that helps to determine how it can be used in multidimensional analysis. Using this, the multidimensional analysis objects can either be qualified as dimension, detailed and measure.10. What is Shared connection?Answer:This is a kind of connection that is usually made used by other user via a server which is shared one. The details regarding the connection can be stored within the SDAC>LSI file which can be found within the installation folder of the business objects.