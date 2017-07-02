News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Coffee 20% Off Sale Dominates Amazon Prime Sale 2017
The 20% discount on Aroma Bravo's medium dark roast coffee has been attracting multiple orders from Amazon customers.
"Amazon.com is the best place to hold a sale, so we figured that joining Amazon Prime Day 2017 is beneficial not only for us but for our customers as well. Coffee lovers can buy as many bags of our gourmet coffee beans as they like at a much lower price," says a company spokesperson.
A great number of gourmet coffee lovers have heard about the Prime sale due to the beverage company's early announcements last week. A 20% discount is a good deal especially when it comes to whole bean coffee, so it was natural for customers to take interest.
"We made sure to announce our 20% off sale on social media and press releases so that more people will look forward to it. Fortunately, our strategy worked because lots of customers rushed to order our medium dark roast coffee as soon as Amazon Prime Day 2017 was officially opened. The announcements created great anticipation, which then helped us generate more sales," the spokesperson remarked.
As of now, orders of the medium dark roast coffee continue to come in, with most people buying several quantities each. Smart customers are purchasing them in bulks so they can truly benefit from the enormous sale.
"Coffee lovers who haven't claimed their special discount yet can do so by entering the coupon code 20AROMAB at the final checkout. 20% will immediately be deducted from the $13.99 retail price, making this delicious gourmet coffee a lot more affordable and ideal for buying in bulk. We still have plenty of bags up for grabs, so be sure to order before the sale ends at midnight of July 12th!" The Aroma Bravo spokesperson reminded.
Interested customers can get their medium dark roast Honduras coffee at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic gourmet coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
