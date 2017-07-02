News By Tag
Alnabigha Alduwaliyah Limousine Service and Transportation Company
We are one of the leading companies in the field of transportation in Qatar
Our company is not only dealing with limousine service but we also provide car rental and bus transportation services. We have a fleet of Sedans and Buses that our clients to choose from and we only hired the best drivers, who are professional, trustworthy, a good time management, and have excellent customer service. With regards to the rental agreement, we have a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly rent basis.
In addition to that, our company has huge benefits to our clients by providing them a 24- hour on call service, full maintenance and services; temporary replacement vehicle and all our cars include comprehensive insurance and passenger liability.
Hence, if you are living here in Qatar or planning to visit here, don't forget to contact us as our company is pleased to stretch our utmost services to our valued guests/ clients.
Website: http://www.alnabigha.com
Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
