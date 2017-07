Alnabigha Alduwaliyah Limousine Service and Transportation Company

We are one of the leading companies in the field of transportation in Qatar

Contact

Mahmoud

50407222

***@alnabigha.com Mahmoud50407222

End

-- Alnabigha Alduwaliyah (previously known Genius International)is one of the leading companies in the field of transportation in Qatar. Our company's main clients are from the ministries, government organizations and semi-governmental organizations, as well as senior guests of the private sector in the state. Due to possessing a fleet of modern cars and buses and skilled drivers and trainers to deal with VIPs and good knowledge of all areas in the state of Qatar, Alnabigha became a trustworthy for many sectors of the state to bear the responsibilities of transportation for all the important events and conferences.Our company is not only dealing with limousine service but we also provide car rental and bus transportation services. We have a fleet of Sedans and Buses that our clients to choose from and we only hired the best drivers, who are professional, trustworthy, a good time management, and have excellent customer service. With regards to the rental agreement, we have a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly rent basis.In addition to that, our company has huge benefits to our clients by providing them a 24- hour on call service, full maintenance and services; temporary replacement vehicle and all our cars include comprehensive insurance and passenger liability.Hence, if you are living here in Qatar or planning to visit here, don't forget to contact us as our company is pleased to stretch our utmost services to our valued guests/ clients.Website: http://www.alnabigha.com