Middle East Online Education & E Learning Market Outlook

Middle East Online Education market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market growth is likely to be driven by the huge government investment and rapid adoption of online education and e-learning by educational institutes and corporate organizations.Geographically, online education & e-learning market of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is holding the largest market share and is expected to garner USD 237.1 Million by 2023. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia education sector has seen a transition from traditional teacher-cantered approach to learner-cantered approach. Further, adoption of distance and mobile learning practices is expected to spur the market of online education & e-learning in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. UAE is anticipated to hold second position and to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. UAE online education and e-learning market is expected to experience high growth on the back of increasing government investment to digitize the education sector. Apart from this, the demand for online education & e-learning is rising in UAE on account of heavy adoption and positive student attitude towards e-learning.Moreover, Oman's online education and e-learning market is anticipated to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. This is mainly because the government of Oman is interested in issues relating to education and computer literacy and is investing heavily in the sector.In technology type segment, learning management system (LMS) segment is forecasted to grow at highest rate with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of LMS into corporate organization sector. Various advantages offered by learning management system such as flexibility and scalability to the specification required creates a holistic and dynamic learning environment. Further, various IT companies in the region are adopting LMS to train the employees. These factors are penetrating the market for learning management system in the Middle East region.The educational book publishing market comprises of establishments engaged in publishing books bought by schools and colleges for educational purposes. The market is further segmented into school textbooks and college textbooks.The Educational Books Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the educational books sector.The report firstly introduced the Smart Education and Learning basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications;manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.