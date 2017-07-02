 
Dr. Mohana's Launches "Skin, Hair and Laser Centre" in Indore for Hair Transplant Treatments

Hair transplantation is a technique used to restore lost hair. In this technique individual hair follicles are moved from one part of the body (donor site) to the balding part (recipient site).
 
 
INDORE, India - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Mohana's launches "Skin Hair and Laser Clinic" in Indore for reliable treatments of hair transplantation.

Hair transplantation is a technique used to restore lost hair. In this technique individual hair follicles are moved from one part of the body (donor site) to the balding part (recipient site). There are two techniques used for hair transplantation FUT (follicular unit transplantation) and FUE (Follicular unit extraction). Nowadays hair loss is a common problem.

People face a lot of problems due to hair loss. They lose their self confidence, self esteem and personality. Dr. Mohana's understands that hair loss harms the physical appearance of a person also it hampers the mental health. The newly transplanted hair is artistically placed in a way that the hairline looks natural and healthy complementing the facial features.

Benefits of the treatment:

·         The replaced hair is permanent, manageable and natural.

·         The colour remains the same as original.

·         The donor area will be a permanent zone.

If you are looking for best hair transplant in Indore (http://drmohanas.in/hair-transplant-indore.html), then Dr. Mohana's Skin Hair & Laser Center is the right place for you. For more info contact them at: 0731-4023481 or visit the website:  http://drmohanas.in/

About the company:

Dr Deepak Mohana is the Chairman of Dr. Mohana's Skin Hair & Laser Center. Their aim is to provide the best in class aesthetic treatments at nominal cost. This hair transplantation centre is located centrally in the heart of India at Geeta Bhawan square, Indore. They have highly qualified doctors and trained staff who aim at making your experience and money's worth. They also provide skin treatment, laser treatment and hair reduction treatment.

Dr Mohana's
drmohanasskinclinic@gmail.com
Source:Dr. Mohana's Skin hair & laser centre
Email:***@gmail.com
