HAGA Tops Amazon Prime Day 2017 With Special 3-Day 20% Off Sale

Amazon customers are buying multiple packs of HAGA's heirloom seeds pack to take advantage of the 20% Amazon Prime Day discount.
 
 
50 varieties of heirloom non-gmo fruit and vegetable seeds
50 varieties of heirloom non-gmo fruit and vegetable seeds
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Home and Garden America (HAGA) has done it again with another milestone on Amazon.com. The non-gmo seed company based in Nevada is currently one of the top-performing brands this Amazon Prime Day 2017, thanks to the massive sales of its best-selling 50 varieties heirloom survival seeds pack.

Last week, HAGA announced that it will be giving a 20% discount on its heirloom seeds pack during the 3-day Amazon Prime Sale from July 10-12. This has caused many gardeners, farmers, survivalists and other interested customers to greatly anticipate the said event. So when the sale officially opened, hundreds of customers immediately flocked to HAGA's Amazon page to get 20% off on the heirloom seeds.

"The results we got last year were awesome but this year is even better… and it's only Day 1," says a company representative. "What's more amazing is that a lot of our customers are ordering multiple packs. They're buying 2, 3, 5 and sometimes up to 10 packs to give to their loved ones. They're really taking full advantage of the 20% off sale especially because a discount this big doesn't happen very often."

From the regular price of $13.99, the seed pack will become available for only $11.19 once the discount is applied. Customers simply need to enter the coupon code VEGSEEDS at the final checkout for the reduced price to show. The sale is applicable to every purchase so shoppers can buy as many seed packs they want.

"As of today, we're already sold many units to happy customers who wish to grow a bountiful vegetable garden of their own or perhaps be equipped for an impending disaster. We expect sales to go much higher for Day 2 and 3 as more shoppers join Amazon Prime Day 2017," the HAGA representative said.

HAGA's special sale will run through July 12th at midnight, Pacific Daylight Time. The representative advises home gardeners, farmers and survival enthusiasts to order while there's still time.

Amazon shoppers can grab their heirloom survival seeds pack at https://www.amazon.com/Garden-SATISFACTION-ALL-NATURAL-Ge....

About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended for gardening and survival preparedness.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
