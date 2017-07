Cardaap, the e-Business card app to be launched on 30th June 2017

Cardaap, is an app of e-business card folder for generating and exchanging business cards digitally, which is to be launched on 1st July, 2017.

-- Cardaap, is an app of e-business card folder for generating and exchanging business cards digitally, which is to be launched on 1July, 2017. The company takes pride at introducing a product that is unique one-of-a-kind digital business card, with its advanced benefits."As a start up, we are delighted to introduce an app for digital business card creation and exchange, which addresses almost all the impediments of a traditional business card", says the owner of Cardaap, Krishna Madhav.Cardaap is the perfect solution for paper business cards, as it has more advantages over the latter. It is easy to create, exchange cards through Cardaap. As one can send card to anybody across the globe, the distance of the receiver is not a matter.New Delhi, India – June, 2017 Business card, visiting card, online card, digital card, digital business card, digital visiting card, business card app, best business card appTo learn more about the product and its service, visit the website at www.cardaap.com Free Business Card Mobile App Download http://www.cardaap.com/template/basic3/card.html