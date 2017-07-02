News By Tag
Cardaap, the e-Business card app to be launched on 30th June 2017
Cardaap, is an app of e-business card folder for generating and exchanging business cards digitally, which is to be launched on 1st July, 2017.
"As a start up, we are delighted to introduce an app for digital business card creation and exchange, which addresses almost all the impediments of a traditional business card", says the owner of Cardaap, Krishna Madhav.
Cardaap is the perfect solution for paper business cards, as it has more advantages over the latter. It is easy to create, exchange cards through Cardaap. As one can send card to anybody across the globe, the distance of the receiver is not a matter.
To learn more about the product and its service, visit the website at www.cardaap.com.
