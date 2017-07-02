 
News By Tag
* Business Card
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432


Cardaap, the e-Business card app to be launched on 30th June 2017

Cardaap, is an app of e-business card folder for generating and exchanging business cards digitally, which is to be launched on 1st July, 2017.
 
 
company_picture_59939_58bad122586ac
company_picture_59939_58bad122586ac
DELHI, India - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Cardaap, is an app of e-business card folder for generating and exchanging business cards digitally, which is to be launched on 1st July, 2017. The company takes pride at introducing a product that is unique one-of-a-kind digital business card, with its advanced benefits.

"As a start up, we are delighted to introduce an app for digital business card creation and exchange, which addresses almost all the impediments of a traditional business card", says the owner of Cardaap, Krishna Madhav.

Cardaap is the perfect solution for paper business cards, as it has more advantages over the latter. It is easy to create, exchange cards through Cardaap. As one can send card to anybody across the globe, the distance of the receiver is not a matter.
New Delhi, India – June, 2017 Business card, visiting card, online card, digital card, digital business card, digital visiting card, business card app, best business card app

To learn more about the product and its service, visit the website at    www.cardaap.com.

Free Business Card Mobile App Download  http://www.cardaap.com/template/basic3/card.html

Media Contact
Krishna
01141064602
***@cardaap.com
End
Source:www.cardaap.com
Email:***@cardaap.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Card
Industry:Technology
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share