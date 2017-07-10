2017 Yarn Along the Rockies Yarn Crawl!

YATR 2017 Logo

-- Contact: Cassandra Allen-BrownBags By CAB - Yarn ShoppeBags By CAB MarketingYarn Shoppe Studio & The Denver Crochet Guild1635 Tremont PlDenver, CO 80202Phone 720.473.2598www.BagsByCAB.comwww.YarnShoppeStudio.comhttp://www.YarnAlongTheRockies.comYarn Crawl through 17 local yarn shops!6th Annual Yarn Along The Rockies17 LOCAL YARN STORES ACROSS THE COLORADO FRONT RANGE A HISTORICAL EVENT! ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE?! FREE EVENT!Denver, CO, July 10, 2017:It's time to pack up the car and drive for yarn!! Bags By CAB - Yarn Shoppe, 1635 Tremont Pl., Denver, CO 80202, 720.473.2598, www.BagsByCAB.com, www.YarnShoppeStudio.com along with 16 local yarn stores, are proud to announce the 6th Annual Yarn Along the Rockies, Yarn Crawl, August 19 – 27, 2017. Yarn prizes in the thousands of dollars! Bags By CAB – Yarn Shoppe is giving back to the community by selecting a non-profit to donate to for charity. We have chosen Denver Health Foundation's Newborns in Need program for crocheted premie hats.This 6th annual unprecedented event, brings together seventeen (17) local yarn stores throughout the Colorado Front Range: Bags By CAB Yarn Shoppe, Blazing Star Ranch, Colorful Yarns, Everything Alpaca, Ewe and Me, Fabric Bliss, Fancy Tiger Crafts, Fingerplay Studio, Gypsy Wools, Knit Knook, Lamb Shop, Mew Mew's Yarn Shop, Nikki's Knots, Piney Creek Yarn, Shuttles, Spindles and Skeins, Wooden Spools, Wooly Works.Registered guests will receive their personal Passports and begin to collect each official yarn store's "stamp" as they visit and register for prizes generously donated by national and local yarn vendors! Don't miss the outstanding promotions and specials in each yarn store, as registered guests/customers are entered into a drawing for that store's grand prize basket filled to the rim with goodies, an estimated value of $150.00 each! The Grand Prize drawing (five $1,000 Swag Bags); will be put into a drawing for the registered guests who complete their Passports by having all of the local yarn store's official stamps in their Passports.Current and previous years participating vendors donated generous grand prizes: Abuelita Yarns, Alpaca With A Twist, Alpaca Yarn Co., Anzula, Berroco, Blue Sky Alpacas, Brooklyn Tweed, Brown Sheep Company, Bryson Knits, Cascade, Chiao Goo, Classic Elite Yarns, Cloverleaf Farms West, Colorful Eclectic, Dale Of Norway, Deep South Fibers, Done Roving Yarns, Dream In Color, Elegant Yarns, Elemental Affects, Eucalan, The Fibre Co., Fiesta Yarns, Frog Tree, Great Adirondack, Hiya Hiya USA, Imperial Yarns, Interweave Knits, Jojoland, King Cole, Knerd Shop, Knit One Crochet Too, Knit Picks, Knitters Pride, Kookaburra Soap Co., Kraemer Yarns, Lantern Moon, The Lemonade Shop, Lilly Brush, Love of Knitting, Luna Grey, Madeleintosh, Malabrigo, Manos del Uruguay, Martingale Books, Meunch, Misti Alpaca, MJ Yarns, Mountain Meadow Wool, Noro, Notions Marketing, Pagewood Farms, Plymouth Yarn, Pura Bella, Quince & Co., Rowan, Schacht, Shibui, Skacel, Spud And Chloe, Sunshine Yarns, Sweet Georgia Yarn, Tahki Stacy Charles, The Fibre Company, Twice Sheered, Thirteen Mile, Lamb & Wool Company, Universal Yarn, Vogue Knitting, Wattsolak. Register here: www.YarnAlongTheRockies.com.Gas up the car, pack up your yarn projects, pick up your girlfriends, and visit your local yarn shop to get a passport to Yarn Along the Rockies!Yarn Crawl begins Saturday, August 19 – 27, 2017 for 9 days! 10:00a.m. – 5:00p.m., daily. See you there! Yarn On! www.yarnalongtherockies.com.For Release 9 a.m. MST, July 10, 2017