L.A. Wolves FC Ready for CalSouth Adult State Cup Final vs. FC Long Beach on Saturday
Admission is Free for Cal South Adult State Cup Championship Match at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Stadium
L.A. Wolves FC (UPSL) plays FC Long Beach (USASA) in the CalSouth Adult State Cup Championship Game at California State University, Fullerton's Titan Stadium (800 N. State College, Fullerton, CA 92831), at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Admission is free to this event.
L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "This is a big opportunity for us, and certainly one we're not going to overlook. To win our region double would be an incredible accomplishment for L.A. Wolves FC, and prove not only the value of the club but the value of the organization and the people, players and staff within it. We're looking forward to this matchup with FC Long Beach and to a successful outcome."
The winner of the game is awarded $7,500. L.A. Wolves FC, coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Eric Wynalda, defeated Moreno Valley FC, 4-3 in overtime, in a CalSouth Adult State Cup semifinal on Thursday, May 25. Kevin Garcia supplied the golden goal.
L.A. Wolves FC Head Coach Eric Wynalda said, "We have had a strong run of results and want nothing more than to keep this high going and win a trophy against a solid FC Long Beach team that we know well."
L.A. Wolves FC reached the Third Round of the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, winning five tournament games in all (three in qualification)
The current leader in the United Premier Soccer League's Pro Premier Division Western Conference, L.A. Wolves FC (15-1- 0 in UPSL) has won 11 consecutive UPSL games and next plays San Nicolas FC in a league fixture on Sunday, July 9.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/
L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
