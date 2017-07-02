Country(s)
Vatican Waltz - Acclaimed Roland Merullo novel available for the first time in paperback
"Merullo understands the power of faith, and he understands even better the power of story in shaping belief. His novel of a pious young Catholic woman who addresses what she thinks is a call to the priesthood sings with detail, surprise, and imagination."
—Publishers Weekly, when naming Vatican Waltz to its "Best of 2013" list
Originally released by Crown/Random House in 2013, the Wall Street Journal called Vatican Waltz "a welcoming place for parishioners and interlopers alike," continuing "Catholics will identify with its plaintive call for this kind of renewal . . . But others, too, if they have kept their minds open, will be surprised at how uplifted they are by its story of individual courage and conviction."
"Merullo's latest is a page-turning novel of religious ideas written with love and imagination,"
Cynthia Piantedosi lives a quiet, unassuming life outside of Boston, guided by her Catholic faith. When she loses her beloved grandmother, she begins experiencing "spells" of such intense spiritual intimacy that she wonders about her sanity. Devoted to her elderly father and not particularly interested in dating and socializing, she develops a deep friendship with her parish priest. His congregation sees him as provocative and radical, but he encourages Cynthia to explore her faith—however it presents itself.
When he is killed in a mysterious accident, a message begins to emerge from Cynthia's prayers: God is calling her to be the first female Catholic priest. Her revelation is met with ridicule by certain of the more reactionary officials she reaches out to within the Church. Unable to tune out the divine messages, she lets the power of unswerving faith drive her all the way to the Vatican in pursuit of a destiny she doesn't fully understand—and a turn of events that will inevitably bring long overdue change to the Catholic Church.
"Fans of Alice McDermott and Merullo's earlier work will appreciate the heart, soul, and sheer joy found in Vatican Waltz and one woman's commitment to a life far more miraculous than she ever imagined," said Booklist.
And, a Kirkus starred review said, "Cynthia is impelled by the increasing force of her visions (beautifully depicted by Merullo as experiences of the world's divine harmony and unity) to press her case all the way to the Vatican. ...thriller elements provide additional narrative energy…Secular-
Roland Merullo is an award-winning author of 22 books including 16 works of fiction. His books have been translated into German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Turkish, Bulgarian, and Croatian. He has been a frequent contributor of commentary for National Public Radio affiliates.
For additional information, please visit www.rolandmerullo.com
The first ever paperback version of this novel is now available from Amazon and soon to be found at Ingram, Baker & Taylor, Books-A-Million (BAM), Barnes & Noble and independent bookstores everywhere. Digital versions are now available in Barnes & Noble NookBook, Amazon Kindle, Apple iBook and Kobo eBook versions.
