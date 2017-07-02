Daytona Beach Bandshell Live with King and Queen of Pop Country Tribute

Two tribute artists team up to honor two of the most successful artists in music history - Garth Brooks and Shania Twain!

Garth and Shania Country Legends Tribute

Simply Shania

-- Come on over to Daytona Beach's historic beachside amphitheater on Friday, July 21at 7pm for the Summer Concert Series featuring the Country Legends Tribute to Garth and Shania. You'll hear crowd favorite chart-topping hits including, "Friends in Low Places", "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!", "Thunder Rolls" and "You're Still The One".Kip performing as Garth Live is a world class showman and vocalist channeling Garth Brooks like no other! He has years of experience performing for prestigious organizations like Sea World and Universal Studios. Recently when Garth had to cancel a Tampa show the venue brought in Kip to keep the fans happy! He will energize your night as he takes you over the top with his unique crowd interaction in this tribute to Garth Brooks!Valerie performing as Simply Shania does an excellent impersonation of Shania Twain not only by capturing the vocal style of the country mega-star, but also by the meticulous duplicating of her stage costumes. Even Shania Twain was so impressed that she invited Valerie to join her on stage at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas during her "Still the One" show so that everyone could see her outfit! Valerie has had the honor of paying tribute to Shania Twain for more than eighteen years with performances in 8 countries spanning 3 continents!Tickets are just $3 for general admission; $10 for VIP (includes a chair) plus applicable fees. Children under 10 are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Ticketmaster, at the Peabody Box Office or at the Bandshell on show nights.