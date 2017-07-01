News By Tag
AMM Communications, LLC, Voted One of Best 2017 STL PR Firms by Small Business Monthly
Seventh Consecutive Year for AMM Communications to Make the List of Best STL PR Firms
The firm has made the list of Small Business Monthly's Top Public Relations firms for seven consecutive years from 2010-17.
The list of the top public relations is published in the July 2017 Small Business Monthly. To view the list of the best public relations firms, please click on the link, http://www.sbmon.com/
"This is an incredible honor," said Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications partner. "We want to thank our clients and the readers of Small Business Monthly for selecting us as one of the top public relations firms in St. Louis. To be included with this group of St. Louis firms demonstrates the level of marketing and public relations talent in the St. Louis region."
Since its founding in 2008, AMM Communications has served the leading companies in their industry sectors providing them with support ranging from media relations and crisis communications to content marketing, and executive communications skills training, and talent recruitment. The company, co-founded by Ed and Ann Marie Mayuga, focuses on financial institutions, professional services firms, manufacturing and distribution companies, healthcare, technology start-ups, government entities and not-for-profits throughout the region and nationwide.
Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, training agency of St. Louis, Missouri, provides PR, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, executive training, marketing, media relations, reputation management, and talent recruitment. With AMM Communications we will help client "Sell More. Communicate Better. Hire Well." From 2010 - 2016, the agency was voted one of the top St. Louis public relations firms by the readers of Small Business Monthly. For more information, please navigate to http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.
