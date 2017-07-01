News By Tag
Machine Vision Products Hires New Semiconductor World-Wide Business Development Manager
Machine Vision Products today announced the appointment of Paul Groome as their manager for the world-wide semiconductor business. The recruitment is part of Machine Vision Products on going strategic plans to improve customer contact and raise market awareness of their industry leading microelectronics, wire bond, semiconductor and packaging Inspection products.
"Paul's extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we introduce new products and address new markets. His industry, marketing and engineering background will improve our ability to pro-actively address the needs of our customers." said Dr. George T. Ayoub, President and CEO of Machine Vision Products.
Educated at the University of Hertfordshire, St Albans, England, Mr. Groome has been instrumental in many of the major In-Circuit, imaging, and X-Ray innovations in the manufacturing industry. His experience encompasses over 25 years in the test and inspection industry with knowledge spanning Semiconductors, Automated Optical Inspection, ASIC Design, In-Circuit Test, PCB Design and Automated X-Ray Inspection.
Paul can be reached at:
Email: pgroome@visionpro.com.
Phone: 1 (760) 331-9834
About Machine Vision Products, Inc.
Machine Vision Products is a market innovator and leader in imaging technologies for Surface Mount, Micro-electronics and Packaging Technologies. Machine Vision Products provide solutions for both commercial and military applications. Machine Vision Products operate globally with direct operations in the US, China, Malaysia and the UK, with additional representation in countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia.
Contact
Chris Smith
***@visionpro.com
