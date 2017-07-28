The Ken Blanchard Companies Unveils Redesigned Website

The completely new website makes it easier for visitors to find valuable information on leadership training and organizational development to help address their management challenges.

-- The Ken Blanchard Companies, a global leader in management training, announced today the launch of its redesigned website. The new site provides a more engaging user experience, featuring a fresh new look, responsive design, simplified content, and enhanced navigation of the streamlined suite of Blanchardtraining programs.The purpose behind the updated content is to help learning and development professionals easily navigate the website to find information on leadership training that will address their challenges and help them take the first step. Visitors can quickly sign up for a training workshop, interact with an expert via live chat, or request a discovery meeting.The new site (http://www.kenblanchard.com/)features a centralized location for resources that gives visitors a convenient, one-stop shop with a wealth of Blanchard thought leadership, which will be updated weekly to highlight the company's latest content. Learning and talent development professionals will be able to access Blanchard blog posts, ebooks, infographics, videos, and white papers. The information is indexed according to the self-identified top seven practice areas for learning professionals:leadership skills, employee engagement, succession/bench strength, organizational culture, curriculum design, strategy and execution, and elearning. The resource center also includes access to archived recordings of the company's popular podcast and webinar programs."At Blanchard, we know that great managers are the key to great businesses. We understand that choosing a partner and launching a leadership training program are big decisions, and sifting through the different options out there can be time consuming and daunting," said Debbie Blanchard, Executive Vice President of Marketing at The Ken Blanchard Companies. "Our new website makes it easy to find solutions to top business challenges, resources to learn more, and access to live help. We want to make it easy for organizations to choose and deliver training that ensures their managers are effective in driving employee engagement and retention, improving performance, and delivering results.""We're excited to provide an increasingly user-friendly, customer-centric website. Our mission is to unleash the power and potential of people and organizations for the greater good—our new site design makes it easier for organizations to quickly find the solutions they are looking for, engage with us, and get the process started that best meets their needs," said Howard Farfel, President of The Ken Blanchard Companies.The Ken Blanchard Companies is the global leader in management training. For more than 35 years, Blanchard has been creating the best managers in the world, training over 150,000 people each year. From the award-winning First-time Manager program—based on the best-selling business book,®—to Situational Leadership® II, the most widely taught leadership model in the world, Blanchard is the provider of choice of Fortune 500 companies as well as small to medium businesses, governments, and educational and nonprofit organizations.