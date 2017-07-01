Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of A&C Storage

Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells A&C Storage

-- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of A&C Storage in the community of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. The self storage facility sold June 30, 2017 for $760,000. The property provides over 100 units of drive up self storage for personal and small business storage needs as well as nearly 50 RV storage spaces. Eagle Commercial led an international marketing campaign sourcing numerous potential buyers and multiple offers. The winning offer was from one of several 1031 exchange buyers who had interest in the property. Since this was the buyer's first self storage property, the sale required the depth of experience, resources and industry contacts of our team and all parties involved. In the end, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.Jeff Gorden, Vice President & Seth Hodges, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate, specializes in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.Our self storage specialty group is sourcing multiple qualified buyers daily and is actively searching for additional Self Storage, Boat and RV Storage purchase opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com.Eagle Commercial Realty Services - Gorden Group2929 N 44th Street, #345Phoenix, AZ 85018