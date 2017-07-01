News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of A&C Storage
Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells A&C Storage
Jeff Gorden, Vice President & Seth Hodges, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate, specializes in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.
Our self storage specialty group is sourcing multiple qualified buyers daily and is actively searching for additional Self Storage, Boat and RV Storage purchase opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-
Press Contact
Eagle Commercial Realty Services - Gorden Group
2929 N 44th Street, #345
Phoenix, AZ 85018
press@gorden-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse