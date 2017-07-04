News By Tag
Dave Walsh has been named the new President of VoIP Innovations
His plan is to bring choice, transparency, and seamless integrations to all customers.
David has a proven track record of founding, productizing, and scaling four successful companies. In 2001, David started Global Capacity, which aggregated large bandwidth providers and enabled them to buy wholesale access and provision services online, which ultimately created the software platform that later evolved into "One Marketplace,"
In 2008, David started Starview, which grew to be an award-winning software and unified communications platform. They had a successful sale & spin-off of two business units, one of which went on to become Shango. Shango is an API driven platform that enables communications service providers to rapidly onboard 3rd party applications and IoT services to compete in an app-driven world. David served as CEO of Shango from 2011 to March 2016. Along with his new role at VoIP Innovations, David also serves on several boards and mentors numerous start-ups at the Capital Factory and Galvanize in Austin, Texas.
"I'm privileged and honored to be part of this great team. VoIP Innovations is well known in the space for being the first company in the wholesale market to automate their network through a unique BackOffice experience. We provide VoIP resellers, MSPs and ITSPs with network transparency, system automation, and complete control of their telco carrier services. Our plan is to incorporate a programmable telco CPaaS layer, as well as a pre-built app marketplace, into our existing services. Having all three layers will align us with where the market is going, enabling us to better serve our current channel as well as open other verticals. VoIP Innovations will be the first company that offers all three of these services and within a short period of time, I see us becoming the dominant CpaaS provider in the market," said David. He continued, "we are going to bring choice, transparency, and seamless integrations to customers who are typically using Twilio and Nexmo for their programmable telco needs. Instead of paying higher retail usage rates from companies like Twilio, we will be able to provide the same capability, but at a lower cost to the customer. This is an extremely exciting time for the company as we're equipped with all the ingredients needed to disrupt the industry for the better and we are going to have fun doing it."
This change in leadership is a decision fully supported by co-owner and former President, Jason Tapolci. Jason founded and grew VoIP Innovations into an industry leading wholesale VoIP carrier, but recently noticed that the industry was shifting focus. Things were changing from a traditional telco-first model to a software- and API-first model with traditional telco serving as the backbone for delivering real-time communications. Realizing this disruption, Jason looked to long-time confidant, David Walsh, as he knew David was the perfect candidate to align VoIP Innovations with the quickly changing industry.
"David's unique skillset and experience in telecommunications, software, and business is what we were looking for to take VoIP Innovations to the next level. His passion and vision, combined with the expertise of the VoIP Innovations team will create new opportunities in the marketplace. We're looking forward to seeing the evolution of VoIP Innovations under David's leadership,"
About VoIP Innovations:
VoIP Innovations is an Inc. 5000 company that specializes in providing the largest DID and termination VoIP footprints in North America. Their network includes hundreds of thousands of DIDs in over 8,500 rate centers across the US and Canada. Recently, VoIP Innovations expanded their footprint to include DIDs in over 60 countries and now offers A-Z termination. VoIP Innovations is owned by ABG Capital and is based in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more, please visit our website at https://voipinnovations.com/
