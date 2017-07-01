News By Tag
Nationwide Boiler Attains Lowest Possible Experience Modification Rate Of 0.61
The company's low EMR has been attained due to a comprehensive safety and training program led by Nationwide Boiler's Health, Safety & Environmental Manager, Holly Lepo. Holly commented, "Our safety mantra is: At the end of the day, we want our employees to go home safe and sound. Nationwide Boiler has a well-rounded Health, Safety & Environmental (HS&E) program that has been fine-tuned by our membership in the ISNetworld and Avetta contractor qualification programs. We currently have over 60 individual safety modules from abrasive wheel grinding to workplace violence. Employee education, involvement, and compliance are the keys to Nationwide Boiler having a successful HS&E program. My management of the program started in 2005 and with program development, implementation, and training, we have achieved an excellent EMR of 0.61. This translates into a significant savings on our workers compensation premiums but it all goes back to…at the end of the day."
Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent steam plant solutions to industrial facilities since 1967. Their inventory consists of trailer-mounted and skid-mounted boilers, mobile steam plants, mobile feedwater systems, EconoStak economizers, and other boiler related equipment. Nationwide Boiler leads the country with their CataStak™ SCR system for 2½ ppm NOx compliance on package boilers, and recently announced the innovative DataStak™ emissions and efficiency monitoring system. The company is committed to providing safe and reliable equipment and services to customers worldwide. Visit http://www.nationwideboiler.com for more information.
