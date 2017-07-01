 
News By Tag
* Rental Boiler
* Boiler Sales
* Safety
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Nationwide Boiler Attains Lowest Possible Experience Modification Rate Of 0.61

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rental Boiler
* Boiler Sales
* Safety

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* California - US

July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide Boiler Inc., industrial steam boiler rentals and sales company, has achieved the lowest possible Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of 0.61. A company's EMR is a numeric representation of their safety record, taking into account the number of claims or injuries a company has had in the past year, and the corresponding costs. A low EMR demonstrates a company with a good safety track record and high standards in employee safety and training. The industry benchmark EMR is 1.0.


The company's low EMR has been attained due to a comprehensive safety and training program led by Nationwide Boiler's Health, Safety & Environmental Manager, Holly Lepo. Holly commented, "Our safety mantra is: At the end of the day, we want our employees to go home safe and sound. Nationwide Boiler has a well-rounded Health, Safety & Environmental (HS&E) program that has been fine-tuned by our membership in the ISNetworld and Avetta contractor qualification programs. We currently have over 60 individual safety modules from abrasive wheel grinding to workplace violence. Employee education, involvement, and compliance are the keys to Nationwide Boiler having a successful HS&E program. My management of the program started in 2005 and with program development, implementation, and training, we have achieved an excellent EMR of 0.61. This translates into a significant savings on our workers compensation premiums but it all goes back to…at the end of the day."


Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent steam plant solutions to industrial facilities since 1967. Their inventory consists of trailer-mounted and skid-mounted boilers, mobile steam plants, mobile feedwater systems, EconoStak economizers, and other boiler related equipment. Nationwide Boiler leads the country with their CataStak™ SCR system for 2½ ppm NOx compliance on package boilers, and recently announced the innovative DataStak™ emissions and efficiency monitoring system. The company is committed to providing safe and reliable equipment and services to customers worldwide. Visit http://www.nationwideboiler.com for more information.

Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nationwideboiler.com Email Verified
Tags:Rental Boiler, Boiler Sales, Safety
Industry:Industrial
Location:California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nationwide Boiler Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share