California law firm Beach Cowdrey Owen announces name change to Beach Cowdrey Jenkins 

OXNARD, Calif.
- July 7, 2017
-- Prominent California law firm Beach Cowdrey
Owen, which has offices in Ventura County and Sacramento,
has officially changed its name to Beach Cowdrey
Jenkins, LLP, following the promotion of attorney Spencer Jenkins to
named partner
and partner Melinda Owen's transition to "of counsel" to the firm.
"Spencer is an aggressive, successful trial lawyer who continually excels in his areas of practice
which include
complex civil litigation defending healthcare and human services providers,"
said Thomas
Beach, the firm's senior partner. "In renaming the firm, we are pleased to showcase his levels of expertise, leadership and integrity as he continues to provide the effective,
strategic counsel our firm is known for."
Since joining the firm in 2011, Jenkins has represented several healthcare providers, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, residential care facilities, physicians and nurses, against claims of medical malpractice, personal injury, elder abuse and wrongful death. His success in the courtroom adds to the firm's record for
trying and winning more long-
term care elder abuse cases than any other defense
firm in California.
"I'm excited
to continue strengthening our firm's position as a leading law firm in California defending long-term care and human services providers in high stakes litigation matters. Likewise, as a long-term resident of Ventura County, I'm
committed to expanding our firm's local presence by providing top-notch litigation services to Ventura County businesses,"
Jenkins said.
Jenkins began his career as a civil litigator in Washington D.C., specializing in antitrust and complex commercial litigation. He received
his Juris Doctorate from The American University, Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C., and
is a member of the State Bar of California, the American Bar Association and the Ventura County Bar Association.
He is the co-author of several published articles regarding class action litigation and federal civil procedure.
Jenkins is fluent in Spanish
and is actively involved in his church and local community organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America. He is a member of the National Eagle Scouts Association
and enjoys surfing, sailing, golfing and fly fishing. He lives in Camarillo with his wife and children.
Beach Cowdrey Jenkins, LLP (http://www.beachcowdrey.com/
) is a full-service
law firm focused on the defense of healthcare providers, long-term care and human services providers in civil litigation, writs and
appeals, as well as administrative proceedings in state and federal courts. Practice
areas also
include employment law and the defense of skilled nursing facilities,
rehabilitation
facilities,
assisted living/residential care facilities, physicians,
and hospitals in medical malpractice, professional negligence and
managed care litigation.
The firm's in-house staff includes nurses and paralegals with extensive healthcare, human services and elder care experience.
Ranked by legal peers as AV Preeminent, the firm is recognized statewide by attorneys as practicing at the highest level of professional excellence.
The firm has two offices from which it provides legal services to the medical/healthcare industry throughout California.
Beach Cowdrey Jenkins, LLP's Southern California office is located at 500 E. Esplanade Dr., Suite 1400, Oxnard. It serves northern California from its Sacramento office located at 2150 River Plaza Dr., #330, Sacramento.
For more information
about the firm, visit http://www.beachcowdrey.com
.