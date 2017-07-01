 
Alexa Reports That Carlarjenkins.com Site Rank Moves Up 10 Million Spots

 
 
Carlarjenkins Website Alexa Ranking
Carlarjenkins Website Alexa Ranking
WASHINGTON - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Phenomena Corporation is happy to announce that Alexa Internet reports its site Carlarjenkins.com has moved up over 10 million spots to being ranked 7,000,000! That's a monumental leap up the ranks especially for a business blogging site.

However, it shouldn't surprise anyone because the site has already posted a 6-minute, 23-second average site duration. That's nearly three times Google Analytics' average of 2-minute, 9-seconds. Brands want to work with Carla R Jenkins because she offers them her astute audience who'll not only stay on their ads and sponsored posts but will click their product links.Simply put Carla R Jenkins brings her branding partners return on investment (ROI).

Here's the return on investment working with me?

• A business blog that's on the rise (up 10 million spots on Alexa.com)
• An average site duration of 6 minutes, 23 seconds
• Steady daily morning blog readership
• Social media influencer with a Klout score of 66
• 2016 Medium top 10 writer. Medium extended her membership invitation before it was made public
• LinkedIn All-Star with a 72 Social Selling Index Rank

These are the benefits and the return on investment (ROI) you'll get working with me. Want to work with me. Book a session here: http://carlarjenkins.com/
Source:Phenomena Corporation
Email:***@carlarjenkins.com Email Verified
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
