Alexa Reports That Carlarjenkins.com Site Rank Moves Up 10 Million Spots
However, it shouldn't surprise anyone because the site has already posted a 6-minute, 23-second average site duration. That's nearly three times Google Analytics' average of 2-minute, 9-seconds. Brands want to work with Carla R Jenkins because she offers them her astute audience who'll not only stay on their ads and sponsored posts but will click their product links.Simply put Carla R Jenkins brings her branding partners return on investment (ROI).
Here's the return on investment working with me?
• A business blog that's on the rise (up 10 million spots on Alexa.com)
• An average site duration of 6 minutes, 23 seconds
• Steady daily morning blog readership
• Social media influencer with a Klout score of 66
• 2016 Medium top 10 writer. Medium extended her membership invitation before it was made public
• LinkedIn All-Star with a 72 Social Selling Index Rank
These are the benefits and the return on investment (ROI) you'll get working with me. Want to work with me. Book a session here: http://carlarjenkins.com/
