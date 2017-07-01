News By Tag
CaseyGerry Celebrates a Colorful and Compelling History
The event was a vibrant salute honoring CaseyGerry's pioneering attorneys, landmark verdicts and precedent-setting cases, complete with gourmet fare, specialty libations, live entertainment and a multi-media presentation spotlighting each decade.
According to the firm's managing partner, David S. Casey Jr., June 30, 2017, marked 70 years since his father first hung his shingle to practice law in San Diego. Since he launched the practice, CaseyGerry has emerged as one of the region's preeminent plaintiffs' firms – known for taking on high profile, complex litigation in a range of practice areas. "Through it all, our firm has remained true to its original mission: protecting the rights of individuals who have been seriously injured or lost loved ones," Casey Jr. said.
A former U.S. Navy lieutenant and son of a St. Louis attorney, Casey Sr. was the first plaintiffs' attorney ever elected president of the State Bar of California. He graduated from St. Louis University School of Law and entered the Navy Air Force until the conclusion of World War II. He later moved west, founding The Law Offices of David S. Casey Sr. in 1947. In 1961, he moved his firm to the site of the current offices at 110 Laurel St. in San Diego's Banker's Hill neighborhood. In 1969, another legendary attorney, Richard Gerry, joined the firm which was then known as Casey, McClenahan, Fraley and Hauser.
His son Casey Jr., a former city prosecutor, joined the firm in 1976. Today, current partners include, Frederick Schenk, Robert J. Francavilla, Gayle M. Blatt, Thomas Penfield, Thomas Luneau, Wendy Behan and Jeremy Robinson.
For more information on CaseyGerry's history, visit https://caseygerry.com/
About CaseyGerry
Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, CaseyGerry was established in 1947 and is the longest-standing plaintiffs' law firm in San Diego. The firm's 19 attorneys practice in numerous areas, including serious personal injury, product liability, aviation, pharmaceutical, mass tort, data privacy, and class action litigation. Headquartered at 110 Laurel St. in the Banker's Hill neighborhood of San Diego, the firm also has an office in Cardiff-by-the-
