Wahsega Labs Exhibiting at GAMEIS 2017 Conference in Savannah, GA Next Week
ATLANTA - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Wahsega Labs will be exhibiting at the Georgia Association of Managers of Educational Information Systems (GAMEIS) Conference beginning July 12th in Savannah, GA.
Wahsega Labs will be located in booth number 45 at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center. GAMEIS is a state-wide organization of educational technology professionals who provide leadership for instructional and information technology programs and initiatives. The annual GAMEIS Conference affords an opportunity for school districts' IT and ITS staffs from districts of all sizes to share ideas and learn from vendors on such topics as managing education information systems, identifying applications for emerging technologies, managing instructional technology programs, and showcasing innovative efforts being deployed in Georgia school districts.
Wahsega Labs will be demonstrating many of their K-12 IP paging products and will focus on two recent additions to their lineup: Diet IP PBX and the SIP Alerter. During the demonstrations, attendees will be able to test products live and learn how to reduce Ethernet cabling to decrease installation costs while also reducing the amount of IT equipment by 50%. This is achieved through the popular Wahsega 2x2 Ceiling Speakers, which only require one PoE cable run to power two independent classrooms.
Also on display will be the Wahsega Sound Reinforcement Panel with a wireless microphone system. The Sound Reinforcement Panel allows teachers to play audio either from a microphone, projector or any other audio source through the Wahsega IP speakers already installed in the classroom, avoiding costly external sound systems. With budgets already tight for most school districts, Wahsega Labs offers solutions to reduce the costs per classroom while increasing value with extra features and American made quality.
As a Georgia company, Wahsega Labs is excited to meet with the attendees at booth number 45 for a demonstration on how to lower installation and equipment costs while enjoying a higher quality IP paging system that is made in Georgia.
About Wahsega Labs
Wahsega Labs is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP products in the market. Made up of industry veterans with years of experience in design, manufacturing and software development, Wahsega provides installers with IP endpoints and unified VoIP systems that allow their customers to easily make the transition from analog to digital. All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA.
Contact Information:
Wahsega Labs, LLC
6110-B Parkway North drive
Cumming, GA 30040
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com
