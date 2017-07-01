 
News By Tag
* Calgary Stampede
* Stampede
* Rope Square
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Famous Calgary Chefs Square off in Competition at FLUOR ROPE SQUARE for Stampede Downtown

 
 
Calgary Stampede Downtown Attractions Committee
Calgary Stampede Downtown Attractions Committee
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Calgary Stampede
* Stampede
* Rope Square

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Calgary - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
* Events

CALGARY, Alberta - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Come down to Fluor Rope Square (Olympic Plaza) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 to watch Stampede Downtown's own version of "Top Chef Stampede". The chefs from three of the city's popular restaurants – Our Daily Brett, The Guild, and Bridges on First will be competing head-to-head to produce a dish celebrating 150 years of prairie cuisine. The chefs can make any dish of their choosing that honours the theme, in 30 minutes for the judges – three Calgary Hitmen players. The use of local ingredients is strongly encouraged. The winner of the competition will receive a culinary-themed gift basket from Soffritto, while the runners-up will be presented with gift certificates from Sunterra.

- Where: Fluor Rope Square is located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Macleod Trail SE, across from City Hall, Downtown Calgary (Olympic Plaza).
- What: Chef Competition - Home on the Range – Celebrating 150 Years of Prairie Cuisine
- Who: Chefs from Our Daily Brett, The Guild, Bridges on First
- When: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm on the west side of the Fluor Rope Square, beside Teatro.

This year's other Fluor Rope Square entertainment and activities include:
Fluor Rope Square presents marching bands, dancers, singers, fiddlers, clowns, face painting, fun, friendly mascots, Calgary Food Trucks and a High Noon Hootenanny with country music artists. You could be invited to compete in the Lammle's World Championship Hat Stomping Contest, the Fluor Great Western Flapjack Flip or be sworn in as a honourary Calgarian. The Stampede Queen and Princesses make guest appearances in addition to other visiting dignitaries and celebrity guests. Don't forget to enter the Fluor Daily Prize Draw. Entertainment starts at 9:30am daily.

-ends-

Contact:
communications@stampede-downtownattractions.com

About the Downtown Attractions Committee:
The Calgary Stampede Downtown Attractions Committee (DTA) was formed in 1947 by a group of square dancers travelling downtown from hotel to hotel. It became an official Calgary Stampede Committee in 1953 and today brings the Stampede spirit and western heritage to downtown during the Calgary Stampede. The DTA has evolved into the largest Calgary Stampede Committee with over 325 year-round volunteers, joined by another 180 from major sponsor Fluor during Stampede week.
Twitter - @CS_DTA (https://twitter.com/cs_dta) | Instagram - @CS_DTA (https://www.instagram.com/cs_dta/) | Facebook - @CSDowntownAttractions (https://www.facebook.com/csdowntownattractions/) | RopeSquare.com

Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Source:Calgary Stampede Downtown Attractions Committee
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
Tags:Calgary Stampede, Stampede, Rope Square
Industry:Event
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Agency Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share