Famous Calgary Chefs Square off in Competition at FLUOR ROPE SQUARE for Stampede Downtown
- Where: Fluor Rope Square is located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Macleod Trail SE, across from City Hall, Downtown Calgary (Olympic Plaza).
- What: Chef Competition - Home on the Range – Celebrating 150 Years of Prairie Cuisine
- Who: Chefs from Our Daily Brett, The Guild, Bridges on First
- When: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm on the west side of the Fluor Rope Square, beside Teatro.
This year's other Fluor Rope Square entertainment and activities include:
Fluor Rope Square presents marching bands, dancers, singers, fiddlers, clowns, face painting, fun, friendly mascots, Calgary Food Trucks and a High Noon Hootenanny with country music artists. You could be invited to compete in the Lammle's World Championship Hat Stomping Contest, the Fluor Great Western Flapjack Flip or be sworn in as a honourary Calgarian. The Stampede Queen and Princesses make guest appearances in addition to other visiting dignitaries and celebrity guests. Don't forget to enter the Fluor Daily Prize Draw. Entertainment starts at 9:30am daily.
communications@
About the Downtown Attractions Committee:
The Calgary Stampede Downtown Attractions Committee (DTA) was formed in 1947 by a group of square dancers travelling downtown from hotel to hotel. It became an official Calgary Stampede Committee in 1953 and today brings the Stampede spirit and western heritage to downtown during the Calgary Stampede. The DTA has evolved into the largest Calgary Stampede Committee with over 325 year-round volunteers, joined by another 180 from major sponsor Fluor during Stampede week.
Twitter - @CS_DTA (https://twitter.com/
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
