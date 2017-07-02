News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Takes July By Storm
After all, July is one of the hottest months of the Summer. Clients are in and out of offices; rest rooms are jammed packed, and germs and bacteria build-up, is often ignored.
Allen Maintenance, Inc. is never on vacation. In fact, Summer months are important to this Lincoln Park, MI. corporation.
Because in many business offices and organization environments, visitors' toss trash on rest room floors; finger prints collect on toilet handles and door knobs, floors become filthy from heavy traffic, and rest room sinks are clogged with paper towel and hair.
Having a dependable building maintenance and commercial cleaning service to rely on enables businesses and organizations to continue focusing on the invaluable services, they provide.
No longer is there a need to concern about how messy your rest rooms or foyer entrances are; no longer do you need to concern about finger prints on the glass windows, or left behind throughout your commercial office environment, when partnered with Allen Maintenance, Inc.
So, this July, why not take your Liberty to connect with Allen Maintenance, Inc. and begin building a firm business partnership, you can depend on with any concerns you have about stamping out filth and bacteria.
Allen Maintenance, Inc. is a corporation, your business or organization can certainly rely on. Contact Allen Maintenance, Inc., Monday-Friday 9am-3pm at 313.383.4840. And let this, 26-year-old corporation, who works with other local corporations, be your partner in commercial cleaning needs.
Or, log on to our Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com
Otherwise, your business or organization is contributing to the growth and spread of germs and bacteria throughout your immediate operation environment.
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse