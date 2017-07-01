News By Tag
Discover Lennar's Everything's Included® Homes During Their July Sale
"We want people who aren't familiar with our Everything's Included® homes to discover how great the process of buying a new Lennar home is," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "It's also a great time for people to learn about our revolutionary, and brand-new, New Home Trade-Up Program!"
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program was designed to make the new homebuying process easier and less stressful on homebuyers while lowering costs, speeding up delivery time and adding tremendous value. By including a high level of upscale features, which in Las Vegas includes stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen and master bathroom countertops, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters, raised-panel cabinetry and more, into all their new homes as standard, new Lennar homeowners get to enjoy them at no additional cost. For Lennar Las Vegas's April Everything's Included® sale, upgraded flooring is also included.
Because new Lennar homes are built with improved materials and advanced technology, they often promote a healthier indoor air environment than you might find in most resale homes. A new home means there's less of a need to worry over mold. Advanced and innovative ventilation systems keep certain areas—typically prone to dampness—dry by maintaining more direct airflow to these areas in a way that also pushes contaminates out of main living spaces. Low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint also adds to an overall healthier indoor environment.
A lot of money can be spent alone on increasing the energy-efficiency of a resale home. New homes must abide by improved energy standards and codes from the building process and incorporate many features that increase the homes overall energy-efficiency. Items like low-E windows, water conserving fixtures, programmable thermostats, LED lighting and more.
Prospective homebuyers are strongly encouraged to visit a new Lennar community during the April Everything's Included® sale to learn more about these special incentives. With 33 active communities now selling across the Las Vegas Valley, there's a home in the perfect community for every lifestyle type. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
*Offer available on select homes if buyer signs and delivers a purchase agreement by 7/31/17 and closes and fully funds on or before 8/31/17. Offers, incentives and seller contributions are subject to certain terms, conditions and restrictions, which may include the use of designated lenders and closing agents. Certain incentives could affect the loan amount. Offer good for a limited time only. Lennar reserves the right to change or withdraw any offer at any time. Offer is subject to borrower meeting approval guidelines. Rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Contact a Loan Officer for financing details, or a New Home Consultant for home purchase details. Photographs are solely for illustrative purposes and should never be relied upon. Please see your New Home Consultant and home purchase agreement for actual features designated as an Everything's Included feature, additional information, disclosures, and disclaimers relating to your home and its features. Greystone Nevada, LLC, NV Contractors License #0048844 and U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar, NV Contractors License #0050808. Lennar Sales Corp. — Broker. Copyright © 2017 Lennar Corporation. All rights reserved. Lennar, the Lennar logo, Next Gen - The Home Within A Home, the Next Gen logo, Everything's Included, and the Everything's Included logo are registered service marks or service marks of Lennar Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. 7/17
