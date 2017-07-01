 
BookBuzz.net Announces Promotion Of Elise Sax's New Book Going Down and Man Candy

 
 
Going Down and Man Candy
Going Down and Man Candy
 
SAN DIEGO - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- BookBuzz.net Announces Promotion Of Elise Sax's New Book Going Down and Man Candy

BookBuzz.net is pleased to announce the promotion of Elise Sax's new book, Going Down and Man Candy. This ebook contains books one and two of the Five Wishes Series and was just released in June 2017.  The book is now permafree and can be downloaded from Amazon.com, BN.com, Kobo, and iBooks.

The Five Wishes Series: Novellas about wishes that go terribly wrong…fortunately. Five Wishes...A happy ending is just a coin toss away. Each novella is approximately 100 pages with NO cliffhanger.

Book 1: Going Down:
Marion MacAlister wants to nail her audition, not get nailed. Truly. Honestly. All right...maybe she does want to get nailed, but that's just because her hottie landlord and local diner owner Mack Ryan is confusing her. Can friends become lovers? Especially friends who might not even be friends in the first place?

Book 2: Man Candy:
Raine Harper is in love with Wade Gates. But Wade likes women who are model thin, and Raine is model thin plus a whole lot of pounds. Desperate to make him love her, she trains just a little too hard and passes out in the arms of superstar movie star Dirk Adams. Dirk thinks Raine's junk in the trunk is perfect and proposes to make Wade jealous by becoming her pretend boyfriend. Pretend soon seems very real. Is Dirk a great actor, or is something really developing between Raine and the movie star?

Praise for Author Elise Sax:
"Elise Sax will win your heart."—NYT bestelling author Jill Shalvis

"Elise Sax will make you laugh. Her larger-than-life characters jump off the page and make crazy seem like a fun place to hang out."--Christie Craig, New York Times bestselling author of Texas Hold 'Em

"Elise Sax belongs on every bookshelf." -- Melissa Foster, New York Times Bestselling Author

Book Details:
Going Down and Man Candy
Five Wishes Series, Books 1 & 2
By Elise Sax
Published: June 2017
ISBN: 1230001721119
ASIN: B071KK44PL
Pages: 224
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Contemporary Romance

About the Author:
Elise Sax worked as a journalist for fifteen years, mostly in Paris, France. She took a detour from journalism and became a private investigator before writing her first novel. She lives in Southern California with her two sons. She loves to hear from her readers.

Don't hesitate to contact her at elisesax@gmail.com, and sign up for her newsletter at http://elisesax.com/mailing-list.php to get notifications of new releases and sales.

More information about the book, the author, review copies and promotions can be found at http://bookbuzz.net/blog/romantic-comedy-going-down-and-m...


PR Distribution provided by BookBuzz.net - We Believe Every Book Should Buzz!!  Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!! #BookBuzz
