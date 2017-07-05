News By Tag
The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America Receives a 5-Star Review
The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America received the highest honor, a coveted five-star review from Reader's Favorite. According to the reviewer, Sefina Hawke:
"The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America (Astonishing Discoveries, Unearthed Secrets, and How to Heal) by A.L. Bryant is a non-fiction inspirational book that would appeal most to an audience of adults interested in learning about the true facts of white supremacy, sexism, and mind control in the United States of America. A.L. Bryant examines the truth behind how racism and sexism began, and how it evolved into what it is today. She goes on to scrutinize what mind control is, who uses it, and how. Are you ready to open your mind to the truth of these dark aspects that have been plaguing America for years?
The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America by A.L. Bryant is first and foremost an interesting book that provides a whole new perspective on some of the critical issues that are plaguing America. I liked how the author delved into the psychology of the issues as the author presented not just the proven facts, but also the impact of the mind on them. I found the examination of mind control to be my favorite part as it had the most psychology involved in it. Overall, this book taught me more about these issues than I ever knew. I truly hope the author decides to continue to write more on such issues as the way the information was explained and portrayed made for excellent reading material! Explore proven facts that will challenge the way one views people, life, and the universe."
About the Reader's Favorite
Readers' Favorite is owned and operated by authors for authors. The staff and nearly all our 1,000+ reviewers are authors who have come together to provide fellow authors with a valuable set of resources. Books are evaluated on several criteria, such as the appearance of the book cover, plot, development, formatting, and marketability. Each area is evaluated on a one to five scale.
Ordering Information
The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America is currently available on several websites, including Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author
A. L. Bryant is a former journalist, with articles published in the San Diego Independent newspaper and on popular blog sites. In 2003, Bryant won a literary award for a children's story.
Approaching every piece from the human perspective, Bryant has always sought to uncover, not just the facts, but the real issues behind the story. During this discovery process, and through personal interactions spanning over 25 years, Bryant is exposing tangible evidence about why some things occur in society.
