 
News By Tag
* Sexism Spirit Ego
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* McKinney
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America Receives a 5-Star Review

 
 
Book Cover Ebook-Edited Readers Fav
Book Cover Ebook-Edited Readers Fav
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Sexism Spirit Ego

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* McKinney - Texas - US

MCKINNEY, Texas - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America Receives Five-Star Rating from Reader's Favorite

The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America received the highest honor, a coveted five-star review from Reader's Favorite. According to the reviewer, Sefina Hawke:

"The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America (Astonishing Discoveries, Unearthed Secrets, and How to Heal) by A.L. Bryant is a non-fiction inspirational book that would appeal most to an audience of adults interested in learning about the true facts of white supremacy, sexism, and mind control in the United States of America. A.L. Bryant examines the truth behind how racism and sexism began, and how it evolved into what it is today. She goes on to scrutinize what mind control is, who uses it, and how. Are you ready to open your mind to the truth of these dark aspects that have been plaguing America for years?

The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America by A.L. Bryant is first and foremost an interesting book that provides a whole new perspective on some of the critical issues that are plaguing America. I liked how the author delved into the psychology of the issues as the author presented not just the proven facts, but also the impact of the mind on them. I found the examination of mind control to be my favorite part as it had the most psychology involved in it. Overall, this book taught me more about these issues than I ever knew. I truly hope the author decides to continue to write more on such issues as the way the information was explained and portrayed made for excellent reading material! Explore proven facts that will challenge the way one views people, life, and the universe."

About the Reader's Favorite

Readers' Favorite is owned and operated by authors for authors. The staff and nearly all our 1,000+ reviewers are authors who have come together to provide fellow authors with a valuable set of resources. Books are evaluated on several criteria, such as the appearance of the book cover, plot, development, formatting, and marketability. Each area is evaluated on a one to five scale.

Ordering Information

The Truth About White Supremacy, Sexism, and Mind Control in America is currently available on several websites, including Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Supremacy-Sexism-Control-Ame...).

About the Author

A. L. Bryant is a former journalist, with articles published in the San Diego Independent newspaper and on popular blog sites. In 2003, Bryant won a literary award for a children's story.

Approaching every piece from the human perspective, Bryant has always sought to uncover, not just the facts, but the real issues behind the story. During this discovery process, and through personal interactions spanning over 25 years, Bryant is exposing tangible evidence about why some things occur in society.

Contact
A. L. Bryant
***@att.net
End
Source:
Email:***@att.net Email Verified
Tags:Sexism Spirit Ego
Industry:Books
Location:McKinney - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share