News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Former Medical Facility Auction
United Country – Coleman and Patterson to conduct online-only event ending Aug. 2
"We believe that auctions are one of the best ways to bring properties to the public," said David Coleman auctioneer with United Country – Coleman and Patterson. "The auction format allows qualified buyers the opportunity to see the available properties and determine their current fair market values through the bidding process."
"We are excited to offer this former medical facility with many potential new uses to the public," Coleman said. The real estate is being offered in two parcels totaling 1.2± acres. The building is brick and concrete block and contains 16,516 square feet of useable space plus 175± feet of frontage on N Jefferson. The building features composition shingle roof, tile, carpet, dropped ceilings, and fluorescent lights. It is handicap accessible, has asphalt parking with 39 spaces plus 2 handicap spaces. This is an excellent opportunity for warehouse or medical use space and is located near I-30 approximately 115 miles east of Dallas, TX and 65 miles west of Texarkana.
Property details, photos, as well as terms and conditions can be found at http://www.txpropertyauction.com/
About United Country
United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 550,000 opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.
Contact
United Country Real Estate
***@unitedcountry.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse