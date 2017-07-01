How can Newspapers make a lot more money starting very quickly?

Here is some information about seven projects and promotions that could help newspapers increase their advertising revenues very quickly and very substantially. The proposals were developed by Robert Barrows of R.M. Barrows Advertising.

-- HOW CAN NEWSPAPERS MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY?Here is some information about seven projects and promotions that could help newspapers increase their advertising revenues very quickly and very substantially."One of the keys to increasing advertising revenues is to develop new kinds of promotion and content that can help newspapers generate tremendous new advertising revenues," according to Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California. And along these lines, Barrows has developed proposals for seven new and unique projects and promotions that could help generate tremendous advertising revenues for newspapers and multimedia companies."All seven of these projects and promotions could help generate tremendous advertising revenues for newspapers, says Barrows, and five of these proposals could also help generate tremendous advertising revenues for radio stations, television stations, magazines, internet media companies and the internet divisions of multimedia companies."HERE IS A SUMMARY AND A BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THESE PROJECTS AND PROMOTIONS.(Companies that would be interested in taking a look at the details of these proposals should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405.)THE PROPOSALS, BY NAME AND BY A BRIEF DESCRIPTION, ARE AS FOLLOWS:1) AN ADVERTISING GIVEAWAY PROMOTION THAT COULD BE SET UP TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY...This is a proposal for an advertising giveaway promotion that would be set up in a very special way that could help generate a tremendous amount of new business very quickly.2) A PROPOSAL FOR A NEW KIND OF NATURE AND HOME TYPE SECTION THAT COULD ALSO BE SET UP TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY...This is a proposal for a new kind of nature and home type section that could help generate tremendous advertising revenues on an ongoing basis from a wide variety of local, regional and national advertisers. The proposal is called "Money Grows on Trees and other Natural Scenes" and it could be done by large and small newspapers in every city and town across the planet.3) A HALLOWEEN PROMOTION THAT WOULD BE SET UP IN A VERY SPECIAL WAY AND COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS MID-SEPTEMBER...This is a proposal for a Halloween Promotion that would be set up online and it could run for approximately 30 to 45 days prior to Halloween.It could also be done in many different versions and in many different languages at the same time. Plus, there would also be opportunities for many downstream revenues as well.4) A PROPOSAL CALLED "BOOKS AS MAGAZINES"...DISTRIBUTED THROUGH NEWSPAPERSThis is a proposal for newspapers to set up a whole new sales category that would be geared toward book publishers of things like cookbooks, nature books, how-to books, travel books and "coffee table" books.The sales pitch would offer book publishers the opportunity of publishing a few chapters of their books as magazines and distributing them through newspapers.Revenues for book publishers would come from advertising sales.Revenues for newspapers would come from insertion fees (plus printing and advertising sales, if the newspaper were also involved in those aspects of the project.)Barrows has also developed some spreadsheets showing the estimated costs and potential revenues of this kind of distribution model.HERE ARE TWO WEB-BASED BUSINESS PROJECTS:5) One of the web-based business projects would be geared primarily toward MANUFACTURING and RETAIL businesses.6) The other web-based business project would be geared primarily toward the ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY and BOOK PUBLISHING businesses, with applications to all kinds of businesses in general."Each of these two web-based business projects could generate very substantial revenues on an ongoing basis. Plus, they would also give newspapers access to hundreds of thousands of potential advertisers,"says Barrows.7) A VALENTINE'S DAY PROMOTION THAT WOULD ALSO BE SET UP IN A VERY SPECIAL WAY...AND IT COULD BEGIN IN EARLY JANUARY...Similar to the Halloween Promotion, the Valentine's Day Promotion could run for about 30 to 40 days prior to Valentine's Day, and it could also be done in many different versions and in many different languages. Plus, there would also be opportunities for many downstream revenues as well."All of these projects and promotions could help generate tremendous new revenues for newspapers and multimedia companies," says Barrows."Plus, all of these projects and promotions are designed to be easy to set up, easy to produce, easy to promote and easy to sell," says Barrows. "And, since there won't be a lot of additional overhead involved with these projects and promotions, they could also become very profitable for newspapers and multimedia companies."Companies that would be interested in taking a look at these proposals should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com