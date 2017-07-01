News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Local author Mark A Chambers will be available to sign copies of book
Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) has served for over 100 years as a cornerstone of American military aviation. The base has served as a flight test center for US Navy seaplanes and observation/
About the Author:
Mark A. Chambers is a contract senior technical writer for NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. He is the author of 12 aviation history books, including Arcadia Publishing's Flight Research at NASA Langley Research Center, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and NASA Kennedy Space Center.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
12170 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23602
When: Saturday, July 15th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
