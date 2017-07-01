 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Newport News
* Virginia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport news
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Local author Mark A Chambers will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Joint Base Langley-Eustis
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Local History
* Newport News
* Virginia

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Newport news - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Events

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Local author Mark A Chambers will be available to sign copies of book

Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) has served for over 100 years as a cornerstone of American military aviation. The base has served as a flight test center for US Navy seaplanes and observation/spotter aircraft, as well as the ill-fated Roma airship. Additionally, JBLE was one of the first US Air Force (USAF) bases to operate the advanced Lockheed F-22 Raptor. In 1921, Langley Field served as the launching point for Gen. William "Billy" Mitchell's US Army Air Service efforts in historic battleship bombing flight experiments. Prior to World War II, Langley Field became the first US Army Air Corps base to operate the Boeing YB-17, prototype of the famous B-17 Flying Fortress. During the latter half of the 20th century, Langley Air Force Base served as the headquarters for the Tactical Air Command (TAC) and the Air Combat Command (ACC). JBLE still serves as ACC headquarters.

About the Author:

Mark A. Chambers is a contract senior technical writer for NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. He is the author of 12 aviation history books, including Arcadia Publishing's Flight Research at NASA Langley Research Center, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and NASA Kennedy Space Center.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

12170 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News, VA 23602

When:  Saturday, July 15th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Newport News, Virginia
Industry:Publishing
Location:Newport news - Virginia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share