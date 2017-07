Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Local author Mark A Chambers will be available to sign copies of book

Joint Base Langley-Eustis

End

--Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) has served for over 100 years as a cornerstone of American military aviation. The base has served as a flight test center for US Navy seaplanes and observation/spotter aircraft, as well as the ill-fated Roma airship. Additionally, JBLE was one of the first US Air Force (USAF) bases to operate the advanced Lockheed F-22 Raptor. In 1921, Langley Field served as the launching point for Gen. William "Billy" Mitchell's US Army Air Service efforts in historic battleship bombing flight experiments. Prior to World War II, Langley Field became the first US Army Air Corps base to operate the Boeing YB-17, prototype of the famous B-17 Flying Fortress. During the latter half of the 20th century, Langley Air Force Base served as the headquarters for the Tactical Air Command (TAC) and the Air Combat Command (ACC). JBLE still serves as ACC headquarters.Mark A. Chambers is a contract senior technical writer for NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. He is the author of 12 aviation history books, including Arcadia Publishing's Flight Research at NASA Langley Research Center, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and NASA Kennedy Space Center.Barnes & Noble12170 Jefferson AvenueNewport News, VA 23602Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com