-- On Tuesday, the 4of July, the Church of Scientology in Clearwater celebrated America's Independence with a large park fair and a dinner with their community partners in the Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom.At Osceola Park, on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street, guests visited from all over Clearwater. A full 600 passers-by stopped to enjoy any of the many activities provided including, a bouncy house, train rides, arts and crafts, live entertainment and refreshments.While guests were enjoying their stay at the park, they also learned about 6 social betterment organizations sponsored by the Church of Scientology:Youth for Human Rights, The Way to Happiness, Foundation for a Drug Free World, Criminon, Scientology Volunteer Ministers and the Citizen's Commission on Human Rights.In the Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology hosted over 150 of their community partners for an all-American meal. Guests helped themselves to a five-star buffet of ribs, hot dogs, a build-your-own burger station and ice cream sundaes."The hundreds of thousands of people who assisted the cause for liberty during the Revolution included men and women of many races and faiths, who all wanted the promises laid out in the Declaration of Independence,"said Ms. Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology and the evening's MC. "So it is more than fitting that we pay tribute to our Country here with our friends who represent all races, faiths, ages and backgrounds."After the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, The East Coast Golden Age Theater performed a classic book reading of L. Ron Hubbard's Western story"Once again you guys know how to do it. I mean it's so beautiful up here. I've never been to one of your 4th of July events. But you guys are like family, it's incredible. You really know how to make someone feel comfortable,"said Tonya, a guest of the dinner.To attend a future event or to learn more about the social betterment organizations, please call (727) 467-6860.The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.