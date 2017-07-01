News By Tag
FIRST ALBUM, FIRST TOUR! Solace Sovay makes stop in Buffalo
Richmond, VA, band, Solace Sovay, makes a stop in Buffalo, NY, on their tour in support of their first full-length album.
WHEN: Today, Friday, July 7, from 7PM - Midnight at Stamps The Bar, 98 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150. (Faces of Society opens)
WHO: David Loving - Writer, Guitar, Piano, Vocals
Linda Loving - Bass
James Loving - Drums
About Solace Savoy:
Solace (comfort) Sovay is an indie rock band from Richmond, VA. Solace Sovay, started out as a garage band with a mutual passion for music more than 10 years ago. Solace Sovay is not a cover band. Playing and writing all their own music, their talent runs deep.
"It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3" will be digital released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Spotify in the coming weeks.
http://www.solacesovay.com | www.facebook.com/
