FIRST ALBUM, FIRST TOUR! Solace Sovay makes stop in Buffalo

Richmond, VA, band, Solace Sovay, makes a stop in Buffalo, NY, on their tour in support of their first full-length album.

Contact

Jill Morgan

***@yourbigthinkers.com Jill Morgan

--began their tour in support of their first album and featured full length record, "It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3", in their hometown of Richmond, VA on July 3rd, followed by stops in Deep Creek, MD and Philadelphia, PA.Friday, July 7, from 7PM - Midnight at98 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150. (Faces of Society opens)WHO: David Loving - Writer, Guitar, Piano, VocalsLinda Loving - BassDrumsAbout Solace Savoy:Solace (comfort) Sovay is an indie rock band from Richmond, VA., started out as a garage band with a mutual passion for music more than 10 years ago. Solace Sovay is not a cover band. Playing and writing all their own music, their talent runs deep."It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3" will be digital released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Spotify in the coming weeks. http://www.solacesovay.com | www.facebook.com/solacesovay | www.twitter.com/solacesovay | www.youtube.com/user/SolaceSovayTV