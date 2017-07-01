 
News By Tag
* NewAlbum
* Music
* Buffalo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Buffalo
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


FIRST ALBUM, FIRST TOUR! Solace Sovay makes stop in Buffalo

Richmond, VA, band, Solace Sovay, makes a stop in Buffalo, NY, on their tour in support of their first full-length album.
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Solace Sovay began their tour in support of their first album and featured full length record, "It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3", in their hometown of Richmond, VA on July 3rd, followed by stops in Deep Creek, MD and Philadelphia, PA.

WHEN: Today, Friday, July 7, from 7PM - Midnight at Stamps The Bar, 98 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150. (Faces of Society opens)

WHO: David Loving - Writer, Guitar, Piano, Vocals

Linda Loving - Bass

James Loving - Drums

About Solace Savoy:

Solace (comfort) Sovay is an indie rock band from Richmond, VA. Solace Sovay, started out as a garage band with a mutual passion for music more than 10 years ago. Solace Sovay is not a cover band. Playing and writing all their own music, their talent runs deep.

"It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3" will be digital released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Spotify in the coming weeks.

http://www.solacesovay.com | www.facebook.com/solacesovay | www.twitter.com/solacesovay | www.youtube.com/user/SolaceSovayTV

Contact
Jill Morgan
***@yourbigthinkers.com
End
Source:Solace Sovay
Email:***@yourbigthinkers.com Email Verified
Tags:NewAlbum, Music, Buffalo
Industry:Music
Location:Buffalo - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Big Thinkers, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share