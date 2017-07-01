News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
Local author Eileen M. Worth will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Eileen M. Worth will be available to sign copies of book
Long ranked as one of the top zoos in America and even the world, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's history has remained untold, until now. Beginning as little more than a menagerie, the zoo transformed into a spectacular attraction that now draws two million visitors per year. Supporters responded to innovative features such as the iconic desert dome, the new African Grasslands exhibit, the indoor jungle and the all-encompassing aquarium. More than just a showcase, the zoo also supports renowned wildlife conservation and research programs that help preserve endangered species ranging from coral reefs to tigers. Author Eileen Wirth celebrates the history and promising future of the landmark that continues to elicit great local pride.
About the Author:
Eileen Wirth, PhD, is professor emeritus of journalism at Creighton University and a senior writer for Legacy Preservation in Omaha. She is a former reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the author of seven books, including From Society Page to Front Page: Nebraska Women in Journalism. She is active in many groups and sits on the board of the Nebraska State Historical Society.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
7400 Dodge Street Suite #325
Omaha, NE 68114
When: Saturday, July 15th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse