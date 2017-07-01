News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Keri Davis-Duffy Tells How to Align Beauty and Business on Winn Claybaugh's MASTERS Audio Club
Renowned educator Keri Davis-Duffy blends business leadership skills with creativity in her award-winning salons. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Keri delivers an inspirational message about aligning beauty and business.
As a world-respected "educators' educator" who trained with the best (Sassoon, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Tigi), Keri is a sought-after speaker at seminars, hair shows, and training functions. She travels extensively to inspire and share her concepts with salon owners, educators, and business leaders.
As an educator for Aveda Business College, Keri was involved in the development of Aveda's Benchmarking for Success, Benchmarking for Team Members, Culture and Leadership, Maximizing Front Desk, and many more programs and systems. Her three Aveda Lifestyle Salons exemplify Keri's own applied philosophy of salon management, quality customer service, innovative systems, and growing a targeted list of loyal clients.
Her latest endeavor, Beauty Backbone, aligns beauty and business. With the extensive in-salon training success her salons have achieved, they created a training platform to share with the industry. The first product to launch in early 2017 was Train U, a program for transforming stylists into educators. "It is the exact same format we use in our salons to empower brilliant educators," Keri says. "Learning how to teach is a journey."
Published regularly in the salon industry's national and international media, Gila Rut Aveda Salons have been named six times as one of the Fastest Growing Salons in America (Salon Today), and they received the prestigious Master of Business Award from the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA).
Recognized as the #1 Salon in San Diego (San Diego CityBeat's "Best of San Diego 2014 Readers Choice" poll), the Gila Rut Salon's design team is equally at home designing hair and makeup for collections at New York and L.A. Fashion Week as they are in their own local community, and their signature hair fashion collections were presented at the national Aveda Congress 2015.
Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Keri has a strong, inspirational, industry-wide reputation due to her message on women in business and her love for the beauty industry. Her numerous awards and acknowledgments result from her passion for teaching business owners how to effectively train their people.
For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com, www.winnclaybaugh.com, and beautybackbone.com.
About MASTERS Audio Club
The monthly MASTERS audio program features interviews, success secrets, and business-building presentations by the absolute best leaders in and out of the beauty industry. With subscribers in countries around the world, MASTERS boasts the most complete library and history of what makes the beauty industry great. Founded in 1995, MASTERS lets you hear the actual voices of your favorite artists, educators, and mentors as they tell their own stories and share their amazing wisdom for success.
Winn Claybaugh, founder and host of MASTERS Audio Club, has interviewed over 400 industry icons for MASTERS to date, including NAHA winners, best-selling authors, major manufacturers, distributors, salon owners and stylists, makeup artists, and more. The MASTERS roster includes luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Yosh Toya, Sam Brocato, Robert Lobetta, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and Robert Cromeans, to name just a few.
For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and follow us on Facebook @ Winn Claybaugh. Now available in CDs and downloadable MP3s.
Contact
Jenny Hinz
***@paulmitchell.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse