News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NE Ohio's The Amy Wengerd Group Named One of America's Top 1,000 Real Estate Pros by Real Trends
Amy Wengerd, a Canton, Ohio, native, had an impressive 291 transaction sides, leading her team to becoming one of Ohio's top agent teams and awarding the team the No. 239 spot on The Thousand list.
"Being a member of The Thousand is an incredible achievement in today's increasingly competitive environment. This elite group of sales associates are proven professionals who bring together innovative marketing solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with best-in-class customer service to consistently exceed their clients expectations. Their success put the team in the top 1 percent of more than 1.25 million REALTORS® nationwide,"
The Amy Wengerd Group's (http://www.amysguarantee.com/)
"It's taken several years for our team to work its way onto this very competitive list. Now that it's happened, I couldn't be prouder of my team and their dedication,"
The exclusive list, now in its 12th year, was officially announced on June 23, 2017, and can be found at www.realtrends.com/
· Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume
· Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer's and a seller's.)
· Team Professionals—Sales volume
· Team Professionals—Transaction sides
The Amy Wengerd Group is the only Canton/Akron real estate team to be endorsed by country music superstar Gary LeVox, lead singer of Rascal Flatts. The team has also been endorsed by three local radio stations, Mix 94.1, 94.9 WQMX and 1480 WHBC. These stations also run regular messages and success stories about Amy's clients and her Guaranteed Sale Program. Not offered by any other real estate agent in the region, the Guaranteed Sale Program involves Wengerd buying one of her listings at a pre-determined price if her team does not sell the listing in a certain number of days.
To learn more about the team, to download a Free Seller's Guide or to conduct a search of northeast Ohio real estate, visit AmyWengerd.com. The site also provide convenient links to follow the team on social media for the latest updates on the market, new listings and more.
About The Amy Wengerd Group
In 2016, The Amy Wengerd Group served 189 Ohio families for a total of $47 million in gross sales. This was an increase of nearly 57 percent in annual sales over 2015. It marks the fifth consecutive year The Amy Wengerd Group has achieved more than a 50 percent annual growth rate. The team achieved this while, at the same time, participating in the latest educational opportunities and utilizing cutting-edge technology to stay up on the latest market trends.
The team also offers the Guaranteed Sale Program for its home sellers. Not offered by any other real estate agent in the Canton or Akron region, this guarantee involves Amy Wengerd buying one of her listings at a pre-determined price if her team does not sell the listing in a certain number of days. Other services provided by The Amy Wengerd Group include free use of the team's moving truck and staging services for their home sellers. To learn more about these uncommon services for home buyers and sellers or the Canton/Akron real estate market, visit AmyWengerd.com or call 330-617-8230.
Contact
TC McClenning, @FrugalMarketing
Top Cat Creative Services
***@topcatcreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse