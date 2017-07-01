 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Shirts

Devil Dog Shirts has created the US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Shirts for both male and female. Support our guardian angels. Get your Marine Corps shirt today!
 
 
US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Shirt
US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Shirt
 
LA MESA, Calif. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Shirt is for our hard-chargers in the Rotary Air-Wing.  Any Marine that has ever been in a TIC (Troops In Contact) knows that when seconds count, it is good to have these bad-boys at your six.  Like guardian angels they descend from the heavens and rain death upon those that seek to destroy us!  To our Marines in the sky, thank you!

Devil Dog Shirts has created the US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Shirts for both male and female.  Support our guardian angels.  Get your Marine Corps shirt today!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra Ladies Shirts

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To find out more about the US Marine Corps Bell AH-1W Super Cobra :

https://devildogshirts.com/product/us-marine-corps-appare...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
