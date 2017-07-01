News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tanya Morgan - YGWY$4 (New Album)
Brooklyn-Cincinnati Hip-Hop Duo Announce 4th Official Studio LP
Each release from Tanya Morgan brings not only consistently great music, but also brand-new concepts and flavor from the duo of Donwill and Von Pea. The Brooklyn-Cincinnati connection has been steadily dropping quality albums for more than a decade, and their latest LP, YGWY$4, may just be their best effort yet.
YGWY$4 (or You Get What You Pay For) bursts out of the gate with an Astronote-produced banger, "Started," and never lets up. Each track is packed with energy from Von, Don, and their guests, who include Lessondary teammates Ilyas on rap clinic "Filthiest aka LESSLOWITT!!" and Jermiside on the hypnotic "Slow Me Down." But for most of the LP, the focus remains on our talented hosts, who seem to step up their game with every release.
You can hear this when they're discussing their presence in the rap game on standout "VPND," showcasing their more playful side on lead single "Dirty Stayout," delivering soulful catchiness on "Peppermint,"
It's that last track that contains some of Don's toughest bars: "I been on my sh*t for a decade-plus/
Similarly, Von grits his teeth and makes his mission statement clear several tracks later on certified slapper "Cold Modelo": "Hey now, never been a emulator/ I black out then I become the generator/ Never get a favor if it's something you can learn/ The f*ck I want something I can earn?"
There's a raw vulnerability to their rhymes, a quality that's long made Tanya Morgan one of the genre's most consistent acts. It doesn't hurt that they have a strong ear for beats, of course, but what good would those beats be without passionate lyrics and delivery? You get that and then some with YGWY$4, yet another standout in an already-deep catalogue.
As Von explains, "We wanted to make something people will hopefully want to live with." One listen to YGWY$4, and you'll no doubt agree.
YGWY$4 is due out July 28 via Foundation-Media, and will be available through all major digital retailers and streaming platforms.
Tracklist:
01. Started (prod. by Astronote)
02. Dirty Stayout (feat. Afaliah) [prod. by Fresh Sinatra]
03. VPND (prod. by Roddy Rod)
04. Trunk Shit (prod. by AEON for The Lessondary)
05. Louder (prod. by Brick Beats for The Lessondary)
06. Slow Me Down (feat. Jermiside) [prod. by Quelle Chris]
07. Cold Modelo (prod. by Kev Brown)
08. Ahead of You (prod. by brandUn Deshay)
09. Transplant Anthem (feat. Lee Sissing) [prod. by Astronote]
10. Peppermint (feat. Sunny Jones & Cyren Young) [prod. by Von Pea for The Lessondary]
11. Filthiest aka LESSLOWWITT!!
12. Finish Line (feat. Cyren Young) [prod. by Astronote]
Album Pre-Order: http://smarturl.it/
Video ("Dirty Stayout"): https://youtu.be/
Contact
Donwill
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse