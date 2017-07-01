Vein Institute of Utah breaks down the signs of varicose veins

Contact

Statistics show that half of americans will develop varicose veins or spider veins. If you have family history with this issue and high blood pressure this raises the risk.This vein disease is slightly higher in women ranging from 50-55% and a men have a 40-45% of developing vein issues during thei lifetime. It often affects those 50 years and older, but they can certainly occur at younger ages.Varicose veins tend to start out with subtle symptoms that worsen over time. Look for visual and sensation warning signs.• Mild swelling of your ankles and feet.• Fine veins becoming dark purple or blue.• Large veins growing darker and easier to see.• Skin around the veins becoming discolored.• Veins that appear to twist and bulge under the skin and resemble cords.• Itching along the veins, especially at the lower leg and ankle area, often misdiagnosed as dry skin.• An ache, restlessness, or heavy feeling.• A throbbing sensation, often to your heartbeat.• Various kinds of pain, ranging from muscle cramping to burning to intense aches alongside raised veins.• Pain that worsens after you sit or stand for a long period of time.Some prevention tips are to keep your legs elevated, don't sit with your legs crossed, and keep your self moving.