Merit Harbor Capital Appoints New Managing Director to Vegas Office

-- - Merit Harbor Capital a leading Boutique Investment Bank focused on middle market companies between $10MM – $200MM in revenues. today announced that Phillip Cooper has joined the investment banking team as Managing Director in the Las Vegas Office.Phillip has over 25 years of experience working with both public and privately held businesses and has worked in the financial industry for the last 20 years helping companies raise capital restructure and achieve liquidity through M&A events. As a banker, he has a depth of experience in a multitude of industries, including oil and gas, restaurant, aerospace and defense, airline, and telecommunications. Like all senior deal makers on the Merit Harbor team Phillip brings not only a diverse background in investment banking but operating and entrepreneurial experience having been in principal in a national voice network services business supporting telecommunications companies."We are excited to have Phillip join our team at Merit Harbor Capital. His banking background and entrepreneur and operating experience make him a great addition to our firm," said Craig Dickens, CEO of Merit Harbor Capital. "As we continue to grow as a firm, additions like Phillip and the experience and perspective he brings to our clients having raised over $2B in capital and effectuated dozens Capital and M&A engagements as well as running and growing his own company to a successful exit make Phillip a great resource to our clients and investment banking team."Phillip has worked with businesses from $5MM-$300MM+in revenue securing and executing debt and equity capital raises, M&A advisory, and restructuring transactions in a variety of industries."I joined Merit Harbor Capital and am excited for the opportunity to work with a firm that delivers big bank experience and know-how while maintaining the high-touch and service of a boutique." said Phillip. "Our teams vast and specific industry expertise is what distinguish Merit Harbor Capital from our competition, and assures our clients get the best results, while working with the highly collaborative team at Merit Harbor."Phillip is a Southwest native with a BBA the University of Texas at Austin, and a Master's in Business Administration from the University Colorado at Boulder. Phillip holds series 82 and series 63 licenses.About Merit Harbor CapitalMerit Harbor Capital is a leading Boutique Investment Bank focused on middle market companies between $10MM – $200MM in revenues. Licensed in 50 states, Merit Harbor is a full service FINRA / SEC registered Broker Dealer executing sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions, traditional Investment banking - Debt and Equity capital raises, corporate finance, Real Estate development & project finance as well as highly customized Advisory services. More info can be found at www.meritharborcapital.comMerit Harbor Capital2515 So. Hood StreetTacoma, WA 98402Sean.Ostrander@MeritHarborCapital.comSeattle / Tacoma | Las Vegas | Los Angeles | Princeton | Scottsdale | New York | San Francisco