Rugby Catalyst teams up with Rugby Academy of America

-- Rugby Academy of America today announced an investment from Denver based Rugby Catalyst LLC. The investment allows for a new direction with strategic partnerships, a Board of Directors, and Sean Borman as the C.E.O. Rugby Academy of America was formed as the first Academy in America in 2006.Rugby Academy of America has brought in Marcus Hurley a professional coach and founder of the Big Ten Universities Rugby Conference. Marcus will oversee rugby development at Rugby Academy of America and will be based in Indianapolis, Indiana.Marcus Hurley said: "I'm very excited to be working with the great team at Rugby Academy of America. It's incredibly unique for one organization to be able to provide a High Performance (HP) daily training environment, skill development, recovery/regenerative solutions, nutrition planning, competitive opportunities and placement services under one roof. To provide services seamlessly through online solutions is a great benefit to athletes and coaches around the world."The new partnership with Rugby Catalyst will bridge the gap between a traditional academy and a professional pathway for ambitious rugby players. The strategic partnerships will provide solutions for an entire rugby ecosystem."Partnering with Rugby Catalyst will propel the Rugby Academy of America (RAA) back into National Prominence,"says Sean Borman CEO, "it will re-establish the goals and desires we have had in prior years. I am looking forward to working closely with Marcus Hurley and Angelo Tanner in growing the RAA and reaching new heights. There are many new ideas and concepts we will be introducing to the USA in promoting the image of the sport and increasing its visibility to the already established player and fan of the game as well as garnering new fans and raising the awareness to future athletes of the game.""By investing in Rugby Academy of America, we have built a foundation with individuals that have experience, knowledge and business acumen in Sean, Tom, and Marcus." Comments Angelo Tanner of Rugby Catalyst. "As we have built our relationship we have also solidified our vision to create an inclusive rugby environment for novices up to professional aspiring rugby players."With the investment, Rugby Academy of America will offer it's cloud matrix training technology & sports science to long-term development of its rugby athletes, it will implement a strong national marketing plan, and finalize remaining strategic partnerships.***Rugby Catalyst provides services and capital to creative rugby entrepreneurs pushing the boundaries of American rugby.Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity and experience to build brands and properties and deliver winning activation programs key to growing the consumption of rugby in America. Rugby Catalyst provides services, media, licensing, sports marketing, associated technologies, and products to the rugby industry.***Rugby Academy of America provides the only cloud based sports science application focused on rugby. Rugby Academy of America is an inclusive academy from beginners to professionals everyone is encouraged to participate. Our Academies have been held across the country since 2006.https://www.facebook.com/rugbyacademyamerica/TwitterRugbyAcademyUSA (https://twitter.com/RugbyAcademyUSA)