News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Candle Light Cove resident to celebrate 100th birthday on July 19
Alexander Brokans, wife of 67 years, Aria, reside at senior community where milestone will be noted
Brokans will celebrate his 100th birthday on July 19. Alexander and Aria, who have been married for more than 67 years, will note the milestone together during a special ceremony at 2 p.m. at Candle Light Cove.
Alexander was born on July 19, 1917 in his native Latvia, where he and Aria, who is 92 years old, grew up. They met as they were departing a displaced persons camp after World War II and eventually married in Germany on Christmas Eve 1949.
Together, the Brokanses have two daughters, Anita and Inese.
"Alexander lists among his favorite memories the day he got married to Aria, their having two children and the family's moving to the United States," said Cissy Nickel, Executive Director at Candle Light Cove, where the couple has resided since February 2016. "He tells us how he especially loved traveling to the many beaches along the East Coast.
"Alexander is such an amazing man. He earned his Doctorate degree from the University of Latvia and has received several additional degrees from various universities in Europe."
Brokans served as a sergeant in his native country in 1939 but did not serve in World War II, Nickel said.
Upon immigrating to the United States, Alexander worked for Icelandic, eventually earning the title of factory manager before his retirement.
For more, http://www.integracare.com
Contact
Cissy Nickel, Executive Director
***@integracare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse