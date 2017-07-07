 
Industry News





Kujo Yardwear- The First Yard Shoe

Kickstarter Campaign has begun. Kujo Yardwear is the first shoe designed specifically for yard work.
 
 
LANSING, Mich. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Entrepreneur Seeing Kickstarter Success with Innovative Yard Shoe

Kujo Yardwear, backyard lifestyle brand introducing a shoe created for yard work, raised over $10,000 on the 1st Day of Kickstarter

Monroe, MI, July 7, 2017 – Entrepreneur, Shawn Langton, is bringing his dreams to life. His new startup, Kujo Yardwear, is launching their premium yard shoe on the rewards-crowdfunding website Kickstarter. The company must raise its goal of $40,000 in 30 days to help produce the first batch of their versatile yard shoes or they'll walk away with nothing.  It is well on its way after receiving over $10,000 in support on the first day alone.

Langton previously wore old athletic shoes to mow the lawn and work in the yard. After battling soggy feet in the morning dew, slippery worn out treads, and grass-covered socks, he searched for a better option - with no luck. Inspired, Langton decided to create his own "ultimate all-purpose yard shoe" and foster a backyard brand to launch footwear and apparel specifically for the yard.

Kujo's Yard Shoe has the water-resistance and durability of a work boot, the grip of a soccer cleat, and the comfort, flexibility, breathability and light weight of an athletic shoe. Driven to offer a footwear solution to the many passionate homeowners who, like him, love being in their backyards, Langton says, "That's what Kujo Yardwear is all about; keeping your yard in shape, so you can it enjoy it with family, friends and neighbors."

Kujo Yardwear (Kujo, LLC) was set up in Monroe, MI in 2016, and was founded by Shawn Langton, Kelsey (Langton) Martin & Craig Martin. In addition to their yard shoe, Kujo Yardwear will also be introducing a line of socks and gloves designed for working in your yard.

Kujo Website: https://www.kujoyardwear.com/

Link to Kujo Yardwear Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kujoyardwear/kujo-yardwear-the-first-shoe-ever-created-for-yard?ref=daeoh8

Kujo Yardwear

P.O. Box 509, Monroe, MI 48161

Shawn Langton

313-920-6563

shawn@kujoyardwear.com

Kujoyardwear.com

Shawn Langton
***@kujoyardwear.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 07, 2017
