Monarch at The San Francisco Shipyard Grand Opens Saturday, July 15
"We're very excited to show off this new building and the beautiful new homes to the public at the official event," said Briana Roos, Marketing Manager for Lennar at The San Francisco Shipyard. "Built on the highest point known as hilltop at The Shipyard, Monarch offers some striking views of the Bay."
The new building of Monarch offers one to three-bedroom homes available in a variety of floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. These new homes showcase a high level of Everything's Included® features, such as expansive windows that welcome in natural light, modern appointments and finishes such as Caesarstone®
Set at The San Francisco Shipyard, which more than 200 residents already call home, attendees will get to explore the city's most transformative mixed-use master-planned community. This community offers one of the best opportunities to buy new in one of the nation's hottest real estate markets, and offers a variety of amenities, including shared park spaces, the Shipyard shuttle which travels daily to Dogpatch, the Third Street Corridor and downtown, a specialty on-site general store called The Storehouse, public art installations and more. The Monarch building offers a shared furnished terrace equipped with a barbecue grill, gas fire pit, elevator, parking and more.
Be sure to attend the Grand Opening on Saturday, July 15 at 11 Innes Court. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
