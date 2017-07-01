 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* San Francisco New Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Monarch at The San Francisco Shipyard Grand Opens Saturday, July 15

 
 
Come tour model homes decorated by West Elm at The SF Shipyard on July 15.
Come tour model homes decorated by West Elm at The SF Shipyard on July 15.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* San Francisco New Homes

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN FRANCISCO - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Lennar on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Grand Opening of Monarch, the newest collection of homes at The San Francisco Shipyard. Come enjoy complimentary eats, refreshments, live music and tour the new professionally-decorated model homes by West Elm.

"We're very excited to show off this new building and the beautiful new homes to the public at the official event," said Briana Roos, Marketing Manager for Lennar at The San Francisco Shipyard. "Built on the highest point known as hilltop at The Shipyard, Monarch offers some striking views of the Bay."

The new building of Monarch offers one to three-bedroom homes available in a variety of floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. These new homes showcase a high level of Everything's Included® features, such as expansive windows that welcome in natural light, modern appointments and finishes such as Caesarstone® quartz countertops, Bosch® stainless steel appliances, beautiful on-trend cabinetry and so much more.

Set at The San Francisco Shipyard, which more than 200 residents already call home, attendees will get to explore the city's most transformative mixed-use master-planned community. This community offers one of the best opportunities to buy new in one of the nation's hottest real estate markets, and offers a variety of amenities, including shared park spaces, the Shipyard shuttle which travels daily to Dogpatch, the Third Street Corridor and downtown, a specialty on-site general store called The Storehouse, public art installations and more. The Monarch building offers a shared furnished terrace equipped with a barbecue grill, gas fire pit, elevator, parking and more.

Be sure to attend the Grand Opening on Saturday, July 15 at 11 Innes Court. Visit www.lennar.com/thesfshipyard for more details.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, San Francisco New Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share