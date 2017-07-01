 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Cloudship Releases Their Spectra Music Group Debut Album "A Series Of Fortunate Events"July 7th,2017

Cloudship to release their Spectra Music Group debut album "A Series Of Fortunate Events" with the hit single "Golden Gates" on Friday July 7th, 2017 . Now available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
Cloudship "A Series Of Fortunate Events"
Cloudship "A Series Of Fortunate Events"
 
NEW YORK - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- California based two-man rock band Cloudship are releasing their Spectra Music Group debut album "A  Series Of Fortunate Events" on Friday July 7th, 2017. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

Cloudship is a fun band with a pretty straightforward story. The duo came together after Napoles' Before Perils went on hiatus (they've, since, returned), and Freeman's Luchador disbanded. Being the only musicians left in their immediate circle, they set out to make it work as a duo.

Since forming in the summer of 2013, Cloudship has self-released three projects (two EPs and an acoustic LP), sold thousands of units, and played over 500 shows, easily making them one of the hardest working indie duos in California.

Now, releasing their first all out LP with Spectra Music Group, they have found and perfected a sound that toes the line between roots-rock and modern rock. Heavily influenced by grunge, alternative, and prog, Cloudship use multitasking and fluid songwriting to create a sonic experience that you would expect from twice as many members.

Cloudship's new album "A Series Of Fortunate Events" is now available on digital download sites worldwide. Download "A Series Of Fortunate Events" on iTunes in the United States here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/a-series-of-fortunate-e...

Check out the music video for Cloudship's first single "Golden Gates" off the album here:

https://youtu.be/wpgrtrjrDx8



Request "Golden Gates" at your favorite radio station today!

Follow Cloudship on Twitter @cloudshipmusic

The official website for Cloudship may be found at www.cloudshipmusic.com

Follow Spectra Music Group On Twitter @spectramusicinc

The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Tags:Cloudship, Spectra Music Group, ASeries OfFortunate Events
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Click to Share