Cloudship Releases Their Spectra Music Group Debut Album "A Series Of Fortunate Events"July 7th,2017

-- California based two-man rock band Cloudship are releasing their Spectra Music Group debut album "A Series Of Fortunate Events" on Friday July 7th, 2017. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!Cloudship is a fun band with a pretty straightforward story. The duo came together after Napoles' Before Perils went on hiatus (they've, since, returned), and Freeman's Luchador disbanded. Being the only musicians left in their immediate circle, they set out to make it work as a duo.Since forming in the summer of 2013, Cloudship has self-released three projects (two EPs and an acoustic LP), sold thousands of units, and played over 500 shows, easily making them one of the hardest working indie duos in California.Now, releasing their first all out LP with Spectra Music Group, they have found and perfected a sound that toes the line between roots-rock and modern rock. Heavily influenced by grunge, alternative, and prog, Cloudship use multitasking and fluid songwriting to create a sonic experience that you would expect from twice as many members.Cloudship's new album "A Series Of Fortunate Events" is now available on digital download sites worldwide. Download "A Series Of Fortunate Events" on iTunes in the United States here:Check out the music video for Cloudship's first single "Golden Gates" off the album here:Request "Golden Gates" at your favorite radio station today!Follow Cloudship on Twitter @cloudshipmusicThe official website for Cloudship may be found at www.cloudshipmusic.comFollow Spectra Music Group On Twitter @spectramusicincThe official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.comFor interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com