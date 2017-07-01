Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry: Enhance Your Smile this Wedding Summer Special

serena_ new- patient- special- B_ 900x900px

Weddings are moments filled with joy and love, especially for a summer wedding. Grooms and brides-to-be gather with family and friends to celebrate the beginning of a lifetime of happiness. There are many ways to express it, and the simplest one is through a smile. Happy couples already have a great reason to smile, so why not try to achieve a perfect one to share with their loved ones on this special day.

To obtain a picture perfect smile, the future husband and wife might require some cosmetic dentistry work done. Teeth whitening, veneers, crowns, dental contouring or even braces are some of the procedures a couple seeks months before this highly anticipated date for a smile.

There are some standard treatments that can help you achieve this, making your teeth one less thing to worry about on your special day. We recommend the following:

Teeth Whitening is one of the most requested cosmetic dental treatments, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, especially before a wedding. Whitening in San Diego is an ideal option for quick and easy results – it doesn't take too much time, and its cost is relatively lower than other treatments.

There are different ways to whiten someone's teeth: in-office, home kits, and over the counter products are the options that are commonly used to achieve this results. Choosing which one to use depends on the color of the patient's teeth.

A popular choice for couples who want to improve their smiles before their wedding is getting dental veneers. These thin, custom-made sheets of tooth-colored materials are specially designed to cover the front surface of damaged teeth to improve their appearance.

Chipped, worn out, permanently stained, poorly shaped or slightly crooked teeth are perfect candidates for dental veneers, which differ in color, shape, size or length to match each patient's natural smile.

Veneers are of porcelain or composite material. They can get done in only two visits (or just one day if the dentist offers advanced technology), can make your teeth stronger than they were before, and are a quick and easy way to fixed damaged teeth and get a beautiful smile.

Although they have their benefits, a veneer is an irreversible process, somewhat costly, and they will need replacing after 15 to 20 years. They can be fragile – break or chip when exposed to excessive force. Also, this procedure requires removal of the enamel, leading to teeth sensitivity and not everyone is a candidate to get one.

Costs for these proceedings vary depending on every case, and the numbers of veneers needed by a patient. Typically, the amount spent on them range from USD per tooth. If the bride or groom is looking to get veneers, it is recommended they schedule an appointment two to three months before their wedding date.

Dental crowns may be needed when the patient's teeth are not fit to get a veneer. They are a unique solution to restore the health and appearance of a broken or cracked tooth after a procedure like a root canal.

Dental crowns offer multiple benefits to a patient. Since there are different types, they can adapt to personal tastes and budgets.

Many of the dental crown varieties are non-allergic, and certain types of them are extremely durable. But one of the most important things is that a dental crown will improve a patient's self-confidence.

Sadly, dental crowns also have their cons. They are fragile and very expensive and will require replacement after some time.

Tooth trimming or removal of part of the teeth is necessary for the crown to fit. Also, the patient's tooth can become more sensitive to extreme temperatures.

If the future husband or wife is in need of a dental crown, it is recommended to schedule a visit to their dentist in a lapse of two to four months before the wedding date.

Crowns have an average cost that goes from USD, and it mainly depends on the materials used, size, location, the condition of the tooth and the dentist's expertise.

The start of something new begins with a great smile, and couples know this. Spouses-to-be should be aware how important is to invest in their dental health before the big date, not only for a wedding photo archived in their memories but a lifetime of beautiful smiles.