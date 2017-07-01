News By Tag
Parkland Memorial Hospital Hosting a Public Sale of Non-Medical Assets to the Dallas Community
Centurion Service Group will host a two-day public sale to liquidate non-medical assets that are no longer needed
With Centurion Service Group's liquidation services, the Parkland team is able to repurpose the old hospital's extra assets in an eco-friendly way by coordinating a public sale. The event will sell all non-medical assets that are no longer needed.
"The Parkland asset management team has worked closely with Centurion Service Group on the decommissioning project," said Brian Green, Parkland's Asset Management Supervisor. "We are excited to be able to offer the residents of Dallas County the opportunity to make use of these items and we look forward to seeing the community show up for the sale in a huge way."
Sale items include, but are not limited to: office equipment, executive furniture, refrigerators, storage equipment, wall décor, and much more. Items will be sold cash and carry only, and must be removed at the time of payment. All sales are final.
The upcoming July event will mark the second public sale for Parkland since it moved in 2015. Centurion coordinated the first public sale for Parkland in October 2016. Centurion brought its staff to Dallas to work the two-day sale. In addition, Centurion hired local workers through a temp agency for security and to assist Parkland in the liquidation leading up to the public sale.
"This is the final stage of the decommissioning of the old Parkland Memorial Hospital," said Erik Tivin, CEO of Centurion Service Group. "This is an opportunity for the Dallas community to get quality non-medical furnishings from this historic place."
The sale will be located at 2420 Butler Street in Dallas, Texas. Sale dates include:
· - Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT
· - Sunday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT
For more information about the sale, contact Brian Greene at 469-419-0537 or via email to BRIAN.GREEN@
About Parkland Health & Hospital System
Parkland Health & Hospital System first opened its doors in 1894 and is now one of the largest public hospital systems in the country. The hospital averages more than one million patient visits annually. Services include a Level I Trauma Center, the second largest civilian burn center in the U.S. and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The system also includes 20 community-based clinics, including primary care and women's clinics, 12 school-based clinics and numerous outreach and education programs. Parkland is the primary teaching hospital for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
About Centurion Service Group
Centurion Service Group is the largest used medical equipment auction house in the world, with warehouse locations in Chicago, Las Vegas and South Florida. Medical equipment buyers from around the world utilize Centurion's auctions for all hospital equipment purchasing needs including radiology, anesthesia, lab, exam, patient monitoring, cardiology, endoscopy, surgery, instrumentation, disposables, and much more. With over 8,000 pieces of surplus medical equipment sold every month, it's ideal as a single source for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment and in desired quantities. View our upcoming auctions here. (http://www.centurionservice.com/
Centurion's sellers are equipment manufacturers, hospitals, surgery centers, radiology centers, and other healthcare facilities in the United States. They have the ability to assist those healthcare facilities with every phase of the equipment's life cycle: auctioning surplus equipment for fair market value, hospital and other medical facility closures and consolidations, inventory services, equipment appraisal services, and assisting facilities in managing the reallocation of equipment within their hospital or hospital system. All the programs Centurion offers streamline the surplus process, minimizing the disruption to the hospital facility and maximizing the profit. For more information, please visit www.centurionservice.com.
